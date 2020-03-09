DOJ Warns Businesses Against Pricing During Coronavirus Outbreak

Companies that engage in pricing the public health products necessary to prevent the spread coronavirus could be subject to criminal prosecution, the Justice Ministry warned on Tuesday.

The warnings are part of an increased effort by the United States government to ensure that products such as face masks, respirators and sterile gloves are available to federal, state and local health authorities, private health workers and the general public who continue to face the growing spread of the virus.

“The Department of Justice is ready to ensure that bad actors do not take advantage of emergency response efforts, health care providers or the American people during this crucial time,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “I am committed to ensuring that the resources of the department are available to combat any wrongdoing and protect the public.”

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 22 deaths in the United States from the virus and at least 565 other cases in the country.

DOJ began investigating allegations of price increases and fake advertisements for health products aimed at fighting the coronavirus earlier this week after the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission alerted seven companies on Monday. their sales of questionable products.

The Department also created a Collusion Strike Force on Supply to oversee the sale of health products to federal, state and local agencies.