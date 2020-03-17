Dollar General stores, others set specific times for older buyers for protection

Shops around WE. and the world take extra steps to protect the elderly, who are considered the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Their efforts come as President Donald Trump urged all older Americans to stay at home for a series of scan directives Monday.

Dollar General stores across the states have announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior buyers starting Tuesday.

“Dollar General strongly encourages that the first hour of operation each day be devoted solely to the purchasing needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said a company statement. said. “General wants to give these at-risk customers the opportunity to buy the items they need and at the start of each day they want to avoid the busier and more crowded shopping periods.”

The other clients will have to plan around this window. Store hours also close an hour earlier to protect employees and allow them to clean and restock store shelves.

While most stores in the United States have not set a specific time limit to help the elderly, a North Carolina woman has started shopping for groceries for her elderly neighbors.

“The idea was born when I called my grandfather the other day,” Becky Hoeffler told WNCN-TV. “He said to me, ‘I’m going to the grocery store’ and I was a little worried because he is 91 years old and I said to myself ‘is there a reason why you should go to ‘grocery? “”

Hoeffler was concerned that her elderly neighbors could catch the virus that has infected more than 4,100 people in 49 states in the U.S. She works at home – like many Americans now – and can run errands during her lunch break .

“Am I delighted that I will probably get a loaf of banana bread from my neighbor, Patti, because of that, yes,” Hoeffler told the station. “Anyway, I think being able to help people and being able to help your neighbor is one of the most American things you can do.”

Australian grocery chain Woolworths announced temporary measures in its stores on Monday to help seniors get essential items in a less crowded environment.

“We are launching a dedicated hour of shopping in our stores to help meet the needs of seniors and people with disabilities in the community,” the company said. Facebook. “From tomorrow [March 17] until Friday at least, we will open exclusively for them for shopping from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., when allowed. “

In Ireland, a branch of a popular British supermarket chain, Iceland will also have an hour of shopping for seniors.

“The store is fully cleaned every morning, anyway, so the store is always in its cleanest and most neat condition (in the morning),” said director Danny Burke, 37. TODAY Food. “The elderly will be able to enter and they will not be intimidated by the large crowd and the people who rush to try to grab anything.”

Publix, Kroger and Walmart have all announced plans to change their hours of operation in the United States. Publix announced this weekend that it would close two hours earlier, to give employees time to restock products and clean up the shelves.

“Publix will continue to focus on maintaining the health of our associates – and opening and stocking our stores – to serve and support all of our communities,” said Todd Jones, CEO of Publix, in a statement. declaration.

Kroger also changed schedules in some areas “depending on local circumstances”.

Walmart stores that are normally open 24 hours a day are now limited from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the company said on Saturday. Sunday. Other stores, which are generally open until midnight, will have reduced opening hours.