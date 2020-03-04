Donna Brazil: Biden’s revival was “the most impressive 72 hours I’ve ever seen in US politics”

Fox News contributor and former interim DNC chair Dona Brazil respond to former Vice President Joe BidenAmazing Super tuesday He won in Massachusetts late Tuesday and said it was the climax of “the most impressive 72 hours ever seen in US politics.”

“The candidate who has been just a few supporters has returned,” Brazil told the Fox News voter analysis panel.

Brazil said she was most surprised by Biden’s “impressive victory tonight, a state in which Joe Biden did not even exist.”

in addition In Minnesota and Massachusetts, Biden was expected to beat Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas and Oklahoma. I-Vt. Senator Bernie Sanders was predicted to easily win his home state of Barumont, as well as Colorado, Utah, and California. Maine and Texas were still too close to call at 11:45 pm. ET

Looking ahead to the primary calendar, raz Brazil says it anticipates a “ big fight for the representatives ” of Biden and Ander Sanders, with a total of 352 people in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri on March 10. Compete with the delegation of

“But,” she added. “The biggest prize is March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.”

“This race is not over,” Brazil said. “Although it’s still in flux, there are clearly two top delegate trackers that need to be confirmed.”