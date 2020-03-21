Don’t meet for Shabbat dinner, rabbis and public health officials tell Jewish Montrealers

Four people in Côte Saint-Luc tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the mayor to urge residents to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of the virus.

Côte Saint-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein told CBC News he is concerned that his city may become the “epicenter” of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec.

The director of public health in Quebec, Dr. Horacio Arruda, was more careful in his assessment, urging municipal leaders to allow public health officials to assess what is going on before making such general statements.

“It is important to not only look like your own city, but also what is going on,” said Arruda. “Sometimes things move very quickly. There are rumors and stories mixed with others.”

Brownstein suggested that the province should consider locking Côte Saint-Luc out.

Regional Director of Public Health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, whose territory includes the entire island of Montreal, says that a decision to close a community should be based on a careful review of the epidemiological data and an assessment of the quality of measures currently in place are working.

“It is a provincial responsibility,” she said. “I think right now we can’t make these decisions without having a public health analysis.”

She said it would be the province’s responsibility to impose specific measures on Montreal – a decision that could be plausible, given the urban density.

All major Montreal synagogues are now closed, and public health officials, Brownstein and leaders of Jewish congregations have urged people not to gather for Shabbat dinner, the Jewish day of rest, which begins on Friday. at sunset.

Brownstein said three of the infected recently visited the Beth Chabad Congregation community center and synagogue.

The fourth person lives in King David Assisted Living Facility and attended a wedding at Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue on March 12. The person was transported to the Jewish General Hospital on Tuesday.

Beth Chabad asks all the faithful who have been in the synagogue since March 14 to put themselves in isolation. The center has been closed since Monday.

“I ask people not to shake hands, not to kiss. In our community, this is like a novelty,” said Sarah Raskin, co-director of Beth Chabad.

“Don’t shake your hand. Don’t kiss. Just shake your head and say hello from afar.”

Rabbi Adam Scheier of Shaar Hashomayim said his synagogue had been rented for the wedding the infected person attended. He said public health officials have since contacted the synagogue to let them know.

“It is difficult for us to go around the head, but the world has changed dramatically in the eight days since this marriage,” he said.

“At the time of the wedding, and even the next day, none of the synagogues in Montreal had closed.”

Scheier says he urged his employees present at the wedding to isolate themselves.

Three confirmed cases have been traced to the community center and to the synagogue at Beth Chabad. (Jay Turnbull / CBC)

“Our worst nightmare”

“We know we have a dense city, [we] live close to each other, many religious institutions as well as elderly residents and hospitals, “said Brownstein.” It was our worst nightmare. “

Brownstein said the city had tried to end events, such as weddings, to avoid such a situation.

The city issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, which would allow the city to call public health and Montreal police to end the events of more than 10 people.

All the synagogues in the city agreed to close from yesterday, he said. Shaar Hashomayim, where the wedding took place, is located in neighboring Westmount.

“It is a shame that we have had to wait until now,” he said.

He said the city was facing a “proliferation” situation as the snowbirds – elderly residents who descend to the south during the winter months – have recently returned from countries like Florida.

“We are trying to stop it all, but we do not know where the virus has spread.”

Brownstein said Quebec public health will investigate when and where the confirmed cases went and will soon have details for the public.