Doping control officers stay close to athletes despite virus

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – Getting close to strangers is the job of some people, even in a global virus epidemic.

Doping control officers in the sports world try to avoid infecting themselves or the athletes, but it is not always easy when you have to sneak into a cabin with a sports star.

As the World Anti-Doping Agency training materials indicate: “Direct observation of the urine flowing from the athlete into the collection container is essential.

With the spread of the virus, athletes and sports teams are increasingly quarantined. Anti-doping agencies try to guarantee the safety of athletes while ensuring that quarantine is not abused by dopers who request a two-week exemption from testing.

The Russian anti-doping agency has provided staff with disinfectant wipes and face masks.

“Use the mask if one of the athletes is sick and potentially at risk of infection,” staff of Margarita Pakhnotskaya, CEO of the Russian agency, emailed instructions. “Offer athletes a single-use mask if they have concerns about the infection.”

Pakhnotskaya said Thursday that she was working from home as a measure of self-isolation after attending meetings in the French city of Strasbourg last week.

Russian authorities request a passport stamp and an airline ticket if an athlete claims to have returned from a high-risk area. Other countries are still developing their procedures and how to apply medical exemptions to tests without notice.

“We have not experienced this situation so far,” Jeremy Luke, senior director of sport integrity at the Canadian Center for Ethics in Sport, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “To date, we believe this would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, respecting an athlete’s decision to do so, but wanting to ensure that we receive information that corroborates this decision to the extent we deem it necessary. “

The CCES allows staff to work from home and take sick leave if needed, rather than feeling compelled to report.

“If you feel sick, don’t come to work,” said Luke.

As Italy stops sporting events to prevent transmission of the virus, the national anti-doping agency said it is trying to continue testing athletes.

“There are fewer tests going on at the moment because with the canceled games and competitions, there are no tests in competition. But surprise tests are still done regularly, ”said NADO Italia in comments by email.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. People with more serious illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover.

The Olympics are still scheduled to start in Tokyo on July 24, despite a massive disruption to the qualifying schedule. WADA is tracking all the gaps in testing around the world.

“They have indicated that they are proactively monitoring test data and that they are identifying gaps that demonstrate a lack of testing in certain areas, which could be a result of this virus, and this could be a very legitimate result of the virus, “said Luke. .

“Through this, they are examining how we are dealing with this to ensure that these athletes are tested and to make sure that no one is trying to take advantage of the situation in a way that can facilitate doping.”