Doping investigation: national agencies more transparent than WADA

A survey of Olympic and other elite athletes around the world found that they were more likely to believe in the work of their own country’s anti-doping agencies compared to that of the World Agency’s global regulators anti-doping.

A total of 491 athletes from 48 countries were asked to answer a series of questions on the overall effectiveness of anti-doping organizations, and the answers led to the following conclusions: WADA has work to do to gain their trust; national anti-doping agencies are more reliable than WADA; and there is not enough separation between WADA and the International Olympic Committee, which provides half of the organization’s funds.

The athlete advocacy group Global Athlete sponsored the investigation, which, inter alia, received no response from Russia or China, where some of the most high-profile doping cases have surfaced in recent years.

Last month, Chinese Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang received an eight-year ban following an appeal by WADA to the Sports Arbitration Tribunal. WADA was applauded for resisting the international swimming federation in this case. But his role in the ongoing Russian doping saga has been widely criticized. WADA has refused to recommend a general ban on the Russian team for the next Tokyo Olympics despite evidence of falsification of data that Russia has provided to help prosecute cases stemming from the country’s original conspiracy to cheat at the Games of Sochi 2014.

A WADA spokesperson said the agency was not surprised by the responses and would take the investigation into account, but also suspected that the questions “appear to be worded in order to produce a specific response rather than in a neutral tone. “

“With regard to the overall assessment of the anti-doping system, we have long recognized that the polarized doping crisis in Russia, in particular, has had an impact on the perceptions of athletes,” said the WADA spokesperson. , James Fitzgerald.

Despite the constant drumming of headlines involving the Russian probe and others, 60 percent of survey respondents said that they trusted the international anti-doping system entirely or mainly.

But when asked if WADA operates transparently, only 30% said yes, while 43% said no and the remaining 27% said they had no opinion. To the same question on the national anti-doping agencies, which regulate policies and controls in the different countries, 58% answered yes, against 15% who said no and 27% without opinion.

Among the entries in the comments section, where athletes were asked to develop their thoughts on transparency and other issues:

– “The political processes within the WADA system are opaque and the organization has had many problems of corruption and conflicts of interest in recent years.”

– “WADA seems to be making decisions with which many members of our sport community do not agree, which makes me think that they are not transparent and do not represent athletes fairly.”

WADA responded by stressing that the minutes (sometimes with redactions) of the meetings of its executive committee were published and that the meetings of its highest decision-making body, the Foundation Board, were open to the public. (There is generally more posture than drama at meetings of the Foundation Board, where decisions taken behind closed doors by other committees are generally approved).

“In terms of perceptions, it is not surprising that athletes feel more connected to their national anti-doping organizations, as these bodies are responsible for providing them directly with the anti-doping program, while WADA is the global regulator. and is responsible for monitoring the system, ”said Fitzgerald.

Regarding the representation of athletes in anti-doping governance, the responses largely echo those of another survey, published last month, which focused on the financial well-being of athletes and their roles within the sports community. international.

In this case, 79% said that they strongly or somewhat agreed with the notion that athletes should have the same representation as governments and sports federations on the WADA Foundation Board. Currently, four representatives of the athletes who are also part of the IOC have places on the board of 38 people. WADA stressed that it is being reformed to strengthen the voice of athletes on standing committees whose opinions have an impact on the decisions of the Board of Directors.

Some of the most prominent comments from the survey focused on the relationship between the IOC and WADA. The IOC pays about half of WADA’s annual budget of $ 36 million and has half the seats on the Foundation Board.

Critics believe that this relationship makes it difficult for WADA to impose harsh sanctions in cases where the IOC may disagree. The best illustration of this came before the 2016 Olympic Games, when WADA recommended the ouster of Russia from the Games and the IOC voted to reject this proposal. The rules have since been rewritten in a way that would require the IOC to comply with a sanction issued by WADA, subject to an appeal. Critics believe, however, that giving Russia less than the maximum penalty for falsifying data is just another example of the IOC’s grip on WADA. While many problems with the doping scandal remain unresolved, the IOC authorized 168 Russian athletes to participate in the 2018 Winter Games, but without their flag or uniform.

WADA said that in May, two independent members of the IOC and governments of the world, whose representatives make up the other half of the Foundation Board, will be appointed to the executive committee.

“WADA’s number one priority is the integrity of the sport and ensuring a level playing field for athletes,” said Fitzgerald.

Some comments from athletes on the CIO-AMA connection:

– “The IOC has far too much influence on WADA and its decisions.”

– “Because of everything that happened (with) Russia at the 2018 Games. It seemed that as soon as (the IOC) had decided that everything was fine, WADA just stopped dealing with it and to fight for it, which is suspect. “

– “WADA is controlled by the IOC.”