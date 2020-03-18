Doping tests worldwide cease due to virus

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) – Although anti-doping organizations around the world are giving up testing due to the coronavirus epidemic, Olympic athletes can still expect a knock on the door.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains “fully engaged” at the opening of the Tokyo Games on July 24, so testers are still visiting certain athletes at a time when many people are trying to avoid social contact.

“From the outset, the tests carried out by the USADA will focus solely on critical tests for athletes still competing and according to the needs of those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games”, Travis Tygart, CEO of the The US Anti-Doping Agency said in a video statement announcing cuts to its testing program.

The German National Anti-Doping Agency is also cutting controls and has signaled that the cancellation of the Olympics will allow it to cut more.

“As the Olympic and Paralympic Games have so far not been canceled or postponed, it is important that the athletes have a good chance of Tokyo. It also includes the necessary doping controls and the pre-Olympic testing program, ”said the German agency.

British and Austrian agencies have also announced major reductions.

The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, said it still runs a comprehensive out-of-competition test program despite the fact that its office staff work from home.

“In fact, we have not reduced yet, but I guess we will have to do it,” Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy director general of RUSADA, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Various agencies have said they will respect an athlete’s wish to isolate themselves, but different countries require different types of evidence.

For most people, coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. People with more serious illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover.

Doping tests are divided into two main categories. Athletes are tested during competitions, so when events are canceled – including most of the remaining Olympic qualifications – this naturally means lower tests. Athletes must also provide regular updates on their whereabouts to allow surprise out-of-competition testing, often at home or at a training camp.

The slowdown in global anti-doping agencies could also affect efforts to sanction athletes who test positive for banned substances.

WBA welterweight boxing champion Alexander Besputin tested positive in December after a title fight in Monaco. A second sample was to be tested on Tuesday in France but was canceled in the midst of the virus epidemic, he told the Russian state news agency Tass. Besputin, a Russian who fights outside of California, denies any wrongdoing.