Member of rank of the judicial committee of the Chamber Doug Collins, R-Ga., Called “Hannity” Monday to take stock of his self-quarantine after he was in contact with an infected person who attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, last month.

Collins told host Sean Hannity that he is feeling as healthy as usual and that he and other Republican lawmakers who may have been in contact with the conference attendee and self-quarantined also feel normal.

“Ted [Cruz] and I and the others follow the guidelines that the administration has put in place, “he said.” And we make sure that people know, it’s not because you come into contact with someone that you understand, “said me.

TRUMP PITCH CONGRESS ON REDUCING PAY TAX, RELIEF FOR SMALL BUSINESSES IN THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

“The administration has done a wonderful job,” said the North Georgia legislator.

“If you need a test, the Trump administration has made sure that doctors can give tests to those who need it,” he said, adding that although he did not tested for the virus, it has passed the incubation period and has simply isolated itself as a precaution.

“We want to make sure that when people follow the rules and follow what is there, there is no need to panic.”

He called the Democrats’ criticism of the Trump administration’s manipulation of the virus a “false story” and another attempt to accuse the president of being an inept leader.

Asset said Monday night that he would meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday to press them on what can be done to help the economy as it struggles amid the coronavirus trigger.

Trump has said he plans to meet with Senate leaders on Wednesday to discuss payroll tax cuts, help for small businesses and help for hourly workers who may fall ill.

“They will be very dramatic,” said Trump of the proposed economic measures during an evening briefing at the White House. “It blinded the world and I think we managed it very well.”

