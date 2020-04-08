Doug Ford denounces the “unacceptable” level of COVID-19 tests when Ontario has 5,000 cases

Premier Doug Ford has criticized the “unacceptable” number of daily COVID-19 tests in Ontario, with the province confirming 550 new virus cases and more than 200 deaths.

“What is unacceptable is the number of tests we do,” said Ford at a press conference on Wednesday. “My patience is running out.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that Ontario currently has the capacity to perform up to 13,000 tests per day, but that the province’s 100 specialized test centers have not submitted as many tests. swabs every day.

At first there weren’t enough assessment centers, then there weren’t enough laboratory capacity, then supplies of reagents – key for testing – were low, but these problems were resolved, said Ford.

Now, he says, the province must “take action.”

‘No more excuses’

“We have to start testing everyone possible,” said Ford, especially front-line health workers, including those working in hospitals and long-term care homes, as well as first responders, the police and paramedics.

Ford also said that all seniors in long-term care homes should be tested, as well as all vulnerable people in the province.

Doug Ford says his patience has “faltered” in the face of the unacceptable number of tests done in Ontario. 1:44

“We have to continue testing the public too, everything is now on deck,” added Ford. “There are no more excuses, we have to do it, in the end.”

The Prime Minister added that he will follow his team later today to ensure that a clear plan is in place to bring the daily tests to 13,000, but did not say if accountability measures could be in place. place if the tests did not pass.

Number of deaths in Ontario exceeds 200

The number of confirmed virus cases jumped 11.6% on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 5,276.

This is the largest single-day increase since the start of the epidemic.

The official count includes 174 deaths, although CBC News has compiled data from regional public health units in the province and has recorded at least 202 deaths related to COVID-19.

Some 1,102 people are awaiting test results.

Ministry of Health data shows that there were only 2568 new test results provided on Tuesday. This is roughly half of the daily target of 5,000 that the government has promised to reach at the end of March, and well below the 19,000 tests per day promised for the third week of April.

The slower pace than promised continued on Wednesday, with Ontario announcing 3,237 new test results.

Testing capacity has increased significantly, health officials say

Public health officials acknowledged on Wednesday that the capacity of laboratories has increased considerably and that efforts are now underway to encourage more people to take the test at community assessment centers.

“The bottom line is that we want to do more testing, we are working very hard now to increase testing,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Assistant Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, when asked guidelines that restrict testing, even for some. who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Ontario is now treating more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said a panel of experts will report soon on a strategy to increase the number of tests and further increase the capacity of test centers. .

While Williams said increasing capacity will make long-term care workers and residents a priority, he added that health officials also hope to expand testing to Indigenous populations, prisons and the homeless. shelter of the province.

Williams also said that fewer tests appear to coincide with fewer people using the province’s telehealth service and its online assessment tool, which tells people if they meet the criteria for the COVID-19 test.

“This may be evidence of a certain flattening,” he suggested, admitting that he preferred “to be optimistic” in thinking that it could be due to fewer travelers and fewer people with symptoms.

“We are not trying to limit (test),” he said.

Williams warned that an overly broad test would produce “biased” data that skew too strongly toward negative results when the goal is to reflect the population as a whole.

He also said that the global demand for laboratory tests and supplies is still high, requiring continuous rationing, even if the criteria are expanded to include milder symptoms.

Province Demands 40% of Federal 3M Mask Order

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ford also said it is more confident now than a few days ago about the province’s access to personal protective equipment.

He also said he expects Ontario to receive 40% of the federal government’s order for 500,000 3M masks.

Nearly 60 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks

Health officials are monitoring 58 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the province.

At Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough, Ontario, There have now been 16 deaths related to COVID-19, Toronto public health officials said Tuesday.

There are also 45 confirmed cases among residents, 13 confirmed cases among staff and 56 other probable cases at home.

In Bobcaygeon, Ontario, another resident of Pinecrest rest home died, bringing the death toll to 28.

Mary Carr, the facility administrator, confirmed the most recent death to CBC News.

And in Oshawa, Ontario, there were seven deaths at the Hillsdale Terraces long-term care center, compared to three deaths reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to rage severely in the hundreds.

The latest data shows that of the 605 people hospitalized:

246 are in intensive care units.

195 are under ventilators.

The Ministry of Health has also proposed the following breakdown of the total number of cases since January 15:

46.1% of the cases are men, while 53.3% are women.

36.4% of cases are people aged 60 and over.

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for almost 52% of the cases.

Toronto to receive thousands of masks to replace defective ones

The province will replace thousands of defective masks that the city of Toronto has been forced to recall, said Mayor John Tory in the city’s COVID-19 daily update on Wednesday.

The city recalled some 240,000 poor-quality masks that had been given to front-line workers, and that had already been used by more than 200 long-term care staff.

Tory said the province will replace 200,000 defective masks in “another example of good cooperation between the city of Toronto and the province of Ontario”.

Province Announces New Workplace Safety Measures

Ford also announced the implementation of improved workplace safety measures for critical businesses during the epidemic.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labor for Ontario, said on Wednesday that the province can expect more safety inspections as well as more workers’ ability to voice their concerns.

He also said the province is hiring retired inspectors to address these concerns.

“Our government is working around the clock to support you,” said McNaughton to these jobs that are considered essential.

Essential construction projects extended to 24 hours a day

The province is also extending construction hours for essential health care construction projects to 24 hours a day.

These projects include the construction of hospital expansions, COVID-19 assessment centers and temporary structures in the middle of the pandemic.

New portal for healthcare workers receives thousands of requests

Meanwhile, Ford said 8,000 people have already signed up for the province’s new online portal, which connects skilled front-line workers with employers.

The province says the health worker match portal will allow health care providers with extensive experience – including retired and non-active health professionals, internationally trained health professionals, students and volunteers with health care experience – to join in the province’s fight against COVID-19.

The portal, launched Tuesday, has already matched 1,000 people with potential jobs, said Ford.

Dealer offers recreational vehicles to hospital staff who cannot return home

The owner of several RV dealers in the Durham region offers dozens of RVs to hospital staff who cannot return home.

Although the dealerships are closed to the public, a small team has volunteered to stay and help front-line workers.

“We are doing this to help our first responders who need the means to get to work [and] at home, ”said Bob Verwey, president of the Owasco group in Durham, Ontario.

Verwey said the dealership had up to 70 recreational vehicles and trailers offered to hospitals in Oshawa and Ajax so that doctors and nurses could live during the COVID-19 pandemic.