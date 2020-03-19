Dozens of patients on an Italian cruise ship carrying more than 200 Americans: report

The Italian Costa Luminosa cruise ship stranded at sea with more than 200 WE. citizens on board because of the coronavirus also registered dozens of crew members and passengers “sick”, according to the logs obtained by the Miami Herald Wednesday.

At least 24 crew members are sick and isolated, while 50 passengers are classified as sick, or are roommates of passengers who are classified as sick, the newspaper said.

The designation “sick” does not mean that they have COVID-19, but the ship was at sea shortly after some disembarked passengers tested positive for the virus. He is approaching France and hopes to land there on Thursday.

“Our priority is to bring our customers home safely and our teams are focused on this goal in a rapidly changing situation,” said a statement sent by Costa Cruises to the Miami Herald. “At the moment, the health situation on board is under control, without requiring medical disembarkation.”

Newspapers have reportedly shown that 33 passengers from 11 different countries were sick, including one from the United States. Seventeen more people were roommates of the sick.

The ship has 1,427 passengers on board and can hold 1,050 crew members, the newspaper reported.

The Costa Luminosa left Fort Lauderdale on March 5, where it was to pass through the Caribbean, then to Europe, with a final destination for Italy, according to the Washington Post.

On a previous trip, a man was abducted from the ship in the Cayman Islands on February 29, Costa Cruises said in a statement, paper. He then tested positive for coronavirus and has since died.

The first five crew members of the current voyage who fell ill were isolated on March 8, the same day, two passengers were evacuated from the ship in Puerto Rico and later tested positive for coronavirus.

“The situation is getting worse day by day,” said a crew member to the Miami Herald. “They were never ready with personal protection to avoid the virus.”

On Sunday, three passengers with respiratory problems were unloaded in the Spanish Canary Islands and transferred to local hospitals, the newspaper reported. The results of the COVID-19 test are not yet available.

The roughly 200 Americans aboard the ship were faced with cabin quarantine, one person on board – a retired Air Force pilot – told Fox News earlier this week.

“We’re fine,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Dowley (retired) “The story“host Martha MacCallum.” It’s a different story for different types of passengers. “

Dowley told MacCallum that the people likely to be affected by the ship are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions as they are considered to be the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

He added that the ship’s crew had not yet tested all of the passengers. While hoping to land in France, President Emmanuel Macron – like most countries – has imposed more stringent screening and port requirements due to the rapid spread of the virus.

“It will wrinkle a bit in the next 24 hours, which is how long it will take to get to this port,” he said.