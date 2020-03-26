Dr. Deborah Birx: Coronavirus data does not match extreme predictions

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the White House response coordinator for the coronavirus The task force said on Thursday that the extreme pandemic forecast did not match incoming data, while rejecting unsubstantiated rumors that could alarm the public.

Dr. Deborah Birx said 19 of the 50 states with confirmed cases have low epidemic levels.

“When people start talking about 20% of an infected population, it’s very scary,” she said during the White House briefing on Thursday. “But we don’t have data that matches that based on [actual] experience.”

Birx also rejected rumors of changes in non-resuscitation policies, saying such lies could scare the public. Hospitals in the United States are reportedly discussing the possibility of a blanket not to be resuscitated policy for infected patients to prevent the spread of the virus.

“There is no situation in the United States right now that warrants this kind of discussion,” said Birx.

Earlier this week, Birx said that new cases had been constant “but that they were not increasing more than the increase day by day”.

The United States has surpassed China Thursday as the country hardest hit by the pandemic. At least 82,404 people have contracted the virus in the United States, including 1,000 deaths. The United States now accounts for approximately 14.9% of cases worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City is the epicenter of the epidemic, with more than 21.00 cases and 281 deaths. New York State has seen a large increase in coronavirus-related deaths – 385 – in the past 24 hours.