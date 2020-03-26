Dr. Fauci and Stephen Curry discuss return of sport after coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Golden state warriors star Stephen Curry and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease who helps lead the White House coronavirus task force, discussed the epidemic in an Instagram Live interview on Thursday.

Curry asked his own questions with some of the fans, trying to separate fact from fiction on the coronavirus.

The NBA champion sniper has asked at least one question in the minds of sports fans: when does he think sporting events and large gatherings could continue? The NBA was shut down after a player contracted the coronavirus.

“What you need to see is that the trajectory curve is starting to go down,” Fauci told Curry, adding that China and South Korea are at the other end of the curve while some places in Europe have not yet reached their peak.

“We can start thinking about a certain degree of normality when the country as a whole has taken this step and is starting to go down, so you can locate the cases instead of getting overwhelmed like in New York,” said Fauci.

Curry asked if extreme restrictions, such as on-site shelter orders or strong social distancing, were excessive reactions.

Fauci was clear: “This is a serious matter, we do not overreact.”

The two spent 20 minutes talking about the virus. About 50,000 people watched the interview, with President Barack Obama and singer Justin Bieber.

Thursday afternoon, coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 500,000. New York State recorded the highest number of cases in the country with at least 33,000 confirmed cases and at least 360 deaths.