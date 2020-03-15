Dr Fauci explains why coronavirus is worse than flu, warns Americans immediately fleeing Europe

Dr. Anthony Fauci, The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, expressed dismay at the recent scenes of Americans fleeing Europe in droves, creating a large crowd at airports at a time when people are encouraged to s engage in social separation to avoid spreading coronavirus.

Fauci clarified that the recent travel ban from Europe does not apply to Americans and that people do not need to rush to the United States at the same time.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

“What people need to understand, if you are a US citizen if you are a family member, that you can come back,” he told Fox News Sunday, adding that people had not need to return to the United States immediately. “But it is understandable that when people see a travel ban, they immediately want to hide and go home. I hope we won’t see more, but I think we will probably see it unfortunately.”

In a Sunday appearance on CNN, Fauci did not rule out his support for a temporary national foreclosure of restaurants and bars. He said he would like to “see a dramatic decrease in the personal interaction we see” in social gathering places.

“All you need to do this is what I would like to see,” Fauci told Brianna Keilar on “The State of the Union”.

Fauci told Wallace that he did not think a national lock, similar to that of Italy, would be necessary for the United States, and also discussed three reasons why coronavirus is different from other diseases like the flu.

“Firstly, it’s all new, so we have no previous experience of what it’s going to do, what the dynamics are going to be,” he said. “Number 2, it spreads very easily, there’s no question about it. It is not like some of the other epidemics that we have had that just have not adapted to spread among humans. And number 3 is very serious in terms of morbidity and mortality, especially among – and very heavily weighted – towards individuals who are more sensitive – the elderly and those with underlying conditions. “

When asked if his infectiousness and lethality were worse than the flu, Fauci emphatically said, “Well yes, I mean it’s fair, and we have to deal with that fact.”

Fauci also repeated his prediction that “things will get worse before they get better”. He remained optimistic about the possibility of mitigating the impact, but only if people take precautions.

“To think that right now everything will be fine if we do nothing is absolutely incorrect,” he said.

Fauci also said that a national foreclosure like what happened in Italy is unlikely to be necessary in the United States.

“We believe that with fairly strict mitigation and containment measures without necessarily a complete lockdown, we would be able to prevent ourselves from reaching where, unfortunately, Italy is now,” he said. . Fauci also noted that travel bans within the country have “not been seriously considered”.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

One problem that Americans have faced is the difficulty of getting tested. Fauci fired no punches at a House oversight committee hearing on Thursday, during which he acknowledged the “fail“When it comes to being equipped for large-scale testing, but Friday told Fox News that there will be a”major escalationNow that the private sector is getting involved.

He reiterated this optimism on Sunday, saying that with the participation of private companies, it seems that next week, even if some Americans are still unable to be tested, “the whole picture is going to be infinitely better than it was a few weeks ago. “