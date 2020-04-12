Dr Manny Alvarez: Coronavirus and Easter 2020 – Why I Have Hope

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In this Easter season, as I go back and forth in my life between the hospital and my home – while keeping my social distance – I continue to be amazed by the great reaction of the American public regarding social distancing, the keep at home, wash your hands and do your best to keep them and their neighbors safe.

From my room Catholic Church is closed, I was unable to attend mass.

Every night I try to read passages from the Bible to keep my mind in the moment.

As I read some passages from the Bible, I began to wonder where this coronavirus pandemic fits into the big picture.

I have read in some blogs on the Internet that many people see this coronavirus as a sign of the end of time. They believe that this plague is a fatalistic message from God.

I look forward to Easter Sunday as a fresh start with clear understanding and faith.

But I don’t see it that way. I see it as a new start.

What have we learned from this pandemic?

We have learned that hygiene is important. It is important to keep ourselves and to keep the spaces where we live and work clean.

We have also learned that human ingenuity and creativity given by God can bring about possible changes to our society and, in many ways, help prevent disease.

The Bible teaches us that God gave us our bodies to nourish, protect and serve as a living example of his love.

When I thought about it, I tried to find passages from the Bible that spoke of such a thing.

I found many quotes in Leviticus that talked about bathing and washing clothes, and in Deuteronomy, we find warnings about keeping human waste in designated areas. There are chapters in Leviticus and Numbers that explain the disastrous effects of touching a corpse.

So you see that the laws of God have always been there. They cover hygiene, quarantine, clues of contaminated food and water and the effects of unsanitary conditions.

Reading these things in the Bible gives me hope.

Perhaps all the sacrifices and the pain that we have seen during this terrible pandemic are an incentive to tell us that the message of God has always been there.

We just needed a reminder to understand and follow these messages more clearly.

God bless you and your families!

