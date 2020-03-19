Dr. Manny Alvarez Warns of “Preliminary Results” of Chloroquine for the Treatment of Coronaviruses at the Beginning of Trials

President Trump has just announced that chloroquine will be considered an antiviral medication for certain populations at high risk of COVID-19. It is an old medicine for the new virus.

At least since 1934, Bayer laboratories manufacture this drug, and numerous tests were carried out showing the effectiveness of its antimalarial properties.

Currently, several trials around the world seem to point to evidence of the use of this drug for the treatment of coronaviruses. I warn that these are preliminary results.

In previous scientific publications, it appears that chloroquine prevents the gain of the virus in cells and, therefore, prevents cell infection from occurring. We must also take into account that the use of this drug should be carried out under strict supervision, since there have been well documented side effects, in particular heart complications and visual toxicity. With regard to pregnant patients, there was no evidence before that chloroquine was harmful to pregnant women.

I think it is important to emphasize that patient panic does not lead to finding this drug on the Internet. This medication should be targeted for prevention among high-risk groups and should always be supervised by medical personnel. Other recommendations should remain valid in order to prevent the spread of this virus.