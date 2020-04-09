Dr. Manny’s diagnosis for America: “The patient is critical but stable”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Fox News contributor Dr. Manny Alvarez gave his diagnosis for the state of america in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic: “The patient is critical but stable.”

“You still have increased rates of coronavirus admissions to hospitals, especially in big cities, this is happening and will continue to happen for the next two weeks,” said Dr. Manny in the latest episode of Fox Nation’s. “Wise Guys,” hosted by Bill Bennett.

Dr. Manny was joined by a panel of experts, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.

Despite the challenges posed by the epidemic, Dr. Manny noted that there were positive developments in the country’s fight against the virus.

“The doubling of very critical patients slows down,” he said. “You will see a little flattening, if you will, in the critical phase of very sick patients.”

In addition, Dr. Manny said that clinicians are studying and developing promising new treatments, including the cocktail of malaria drugs, hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic drug, known as z-pac, which has been boasted by President Trump.

“I go to the hospital every day. And we have to try everything I can. I take care of pregnant women,” said Dr. Manny, who is also chair of the obstetrics / gynecology and science department. of reproduction at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

“I currently have three or four women intubated, which for me is a category of patients to which I must pay great attention in my team,” he continued, saying that he had used hydroxychloroquine, the drug z-pac. to treat these patients.

“There are a lot of new therapies that are being produced there,” he continued, “that there are anti-AIDS drugs, antiviral drugs, and new studies in immunotherapy, cell therapy strains, ways to alternate ventilation patterns so that patients improve their breathing … that’s why I said we are critical but stable. “

Dr. Manny also highlighted the continuing challenges of the health care system, particularly in New York City, which has been hit hard.

“The biggest problem we have is capacity. You know we are landlocked with many hospitals in New York City.”

“The other thing is that I think a lot of people have missed the boat, it’s the workforce … a lot of my doctors, a lot of them are sick, they’re staying at home. I I’m losing staff. I’m losing nursing staff. “

Last month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on medical workers from across the country to come to New York to help ease the pressure on the workforce. Dr. Manny said the logistics of getting these health workers to hospitals have been difficult.

“The mechanisms of this process are not easy to execute. We therefore lack the means,” he concluded.

