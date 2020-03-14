Dr. Marc Siegel on the coronavirus: “I think it’s a huge amount of undiagnosed cases”

Dr. Marc Siegel Appeared on “Tucker Carlson tonight“On Friday, he gave his assessment of the coronavirus pandemic the day after President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

“There are several thousand cases that have not been diagnosed, perhaps because they are mild, but it is not too late to test them because we have no other system with which we can work, “said Siegel.

Siegel also spoke about the problems encountered by hospitals and laboratories, fearing to expose their employees to the virus.

“The doctors are told you don’t see these patients. Well, we don’t know what to do with them then. And the only thing we have is a test, except that you can’t actually do it because the lab , and I just found out today … they won’t be testing, “said Siegel. “Tucker, even if they have the equipment, they do not want to put their laboratory technicians, in my opinion, in the crosshairs and be subjected to a possible coronavirus.”

The solution, according to Fox News medical contributor, is to do what South Korea and the Nebraska facilities are doing: driving test facilities.

“You must have people dressed in personal protective equipment as we have shown in Nebraska. They must do [it] very carefully. And it has to be done on a high volume basis anyway, “said Siegel.” It can no longer be contained. But I will tell you why I want it done. “

Siegel said that although the virus has already spread, testing is essential to “reassure people who don’t have it” and “reduce panic”.

“We need to know who has this so that we can protect those most at risk, even if it continues in all communities,” said Siegel. “I think it’s a huge amount of undiagnosed cases. We still need to know who has it.”