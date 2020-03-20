Dr. Marc Siegel tackles 3 main myths of coronaviruses

Fox News medical collaborator Dr. Marc Siegel joined “Tucker Carlson tonight“Thursday where he addressed three major myths surrounding the coronavirus trigger.

The first myth is that millennials are now “more likely or more at risk” to get coronavirus.

“A health official said it was actually false,” Siegel told Carlson. “But you know where it comes from? It’s because we see millennials unfortunately not taking the precautions we want them to take and we have to sit down and have a heart to heart with them and not, you know , not a contradictory problem. “

Siegel added that it was a “myth” from China that the virus would only affect the elderly.

“They are still mainly elderly people with preexisting conditions [who are affected]. But you’re not immune to this possibility if you’re younger, “said Siegel.” You are not more likely to catch it, but if you meet too closely together, you could more likely catch it. And if you get it and you are younger, you can get sick. “

The second myth raised by the doctor is that people with type A blood were “more sensitive” to the coronavirus. Siegel said the myths were based on a single study that had never been peer reviewed or published.

“I’m suspicious of it. I’m not excluding it completely because sometimes your blood type predisposes you to certain reactions,” said Siegel. “But I don’t take this as scientific fact. And I don’t want anyone to tell me,” Oh oh, I know I’m type A. Now, I’m really in trouble. “”

The third myth addressed by Siegel is that “Advil and ibuprofen, in the case of viruses, can cause a rare lung infection”.

Siegel told Carlson “it’s a very rare side effect”, before adding a provision.

“I don’t want people to take a lot of ibuprofen. They have to take [a reasonable amount of] Tylenol more than ibuprofen, “said Siegel.” The main thing is to lower the temperature. But it’s not something you absolutely can’t take. “