Dr Marc Siegel takes a COVID-19 live test on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marc Siegel received a COVID-19 rapid live test “Tucker Carlson tonight“Monday by Dr. Michael Misialek, associate president of pathology at Newton-Wellesley Hospital outside Boston.

“This is a rapid diagnostic test that will generate an accurate diagnosis in five minutes if the patient is positive for COVID and up to 13 minutes if it is negative,” Misialek told Carlson of the manufactured test. by Abbott Labs in Chicago. “And it’s the only quick test at this speed level.”

Misialek administered the test to Siegel by dabbing his nose while the two men were wearing protective gear. Misialek noted that Siegel complained of “a little cough” and wanted to test negative for the virus before “returning to NYU services”. [Langone Medical Center]

Later in the program, Siegel joined Carlson and announced that he had tested negative for the coronavirus.

“I want to tell everyone with a cough who is afraid of being in touch with people with COVID-19, this is where the future should be. My boy, I feel good,” said Siegel . “I was worried for a week, not wanting to cough in public, not wanting anyone to know. You know what that means? I can go back to social distancing and not thinking too much about social quarantine, which is what I should have done if I was positive. “

Siegel told Carson that he would undergo a blood test for antibodies thereafter and expressed hope that production of the tests would soon be increased.

“I have my blood drawn so that Dr. Misialek can check me for antibodies and then I can see if I’m immune or on the way to immunity. If I already had it, it’s the future”, said Siegels. “We need to know, do I have it? Am I getting over it? Can I go back to society if I have this information about everyone? And Tucker, look how long it took. Not even the length of the show. And I know I’m negative. “