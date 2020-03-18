Dr. Martin Makary Warns Doctors and Nurses At High Risk for Coronavirus: “I’m Really Worried”

Health care providers are now most at risk of contracting coronavirus, Johns Hopkins professor of public health and medical associate of Fox News Dr Martin Makary Told “Tucker Carlson tonight” Tuesday.

“We know that healthcare workers are most at risk of contracting this infection,” said Makary. “I am really concerned about nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors in our country. Although there may not be a physiological explanation, there is certainly an explanation for the exposure. At the hospital , these infections can sometimes be ubiquitous. “

Makary added: “I am concerned about healthcare workers because we are about to see a double whammy of a reduced workforce and a massive influx of patients. This is what concerns us. We only have 100,000 [intenstive care unit] beds and we could see hundreds of thousands of intensive care patients. “

Responding to some of the questions surrounding the new virus, Makary said it is still unclear why some infected people have no symptoms while others require hospitalization, and urged younger generations who are less vulnerable to take the necessary precautions.

“Everyone’s immune system is different. We generally know that it is difficult for this virus to hurt young and healthy people. But, these are the exceptions that prompt us to give people some kind of green light to go there and do what they want. ” he explained.

“Healthy youth tend to be community transmitters. They affect the most vulnerable. It is one of those few things where what we do as healthy people affects someone we don’t have never met before. “