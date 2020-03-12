Dr Nicole Saphier: Trump’s euro travel ban is an ‘effective’ way to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Fox News medical correspondent Nicole Saphier argued Thursday President Trump Travel ban in Europe due to coronavirus trigger.

“I believe travel bans are an effective way to ward off the effects of a pandemic,” said Saphier. “Numerical inferiority“

Saphier said that stopping the entry of new cases keeps the focus on spreading cases in the community. She also said that the United States already has many cases.

Saphier went on to say, “We need to focus on community propagation in our own country, and so what President Trump, I believe, is trying to do is stop the number of new cases.”

The night of March 11, 2020, we may remember the moment when the coronavirus epidemic reached a new level of severity in the United States.

In just two hours, the Americans heard an astonishing series of announcements as the virus spread. The dizzying series of developments came as fears of coronaviruses continued to wreak havoc on financial markets, which entered the bear market on Wednesday and headed for another day of red on Thursday, as futures fell more than 1,200 points.

Around 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, Trump told the Oval Office nation that he was calling for a temporary halt to air travel to the U.S. from Europe, excluding flights from Britain and those carrying cargo, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Saphier highlighted Australia’s problem of limiting its travel ban by applying the ban to non-resident foreigners except “foreign students”.

“What they did to them was quarantine them in another country for 14 days, anywhere, and then they could enter Australia if they had no symptoms,” said Saphier.

Saphier said that countries that have “curbed” quarantine have caused fewer cases of coronavirus due to the implementation of strict measures by their “internal municipalities”.