Dr. Oz discusses hydroxychloroquine and coronavirus

Cardiac surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz appeared “Hannity“Tuesday, where he again highlighted hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus saying he spoke to the chief doctor in France whose study showed the benefits of the drug.

“I had the opportunity to interview Dr. Raoult. I was very impressed with him. And I told the Vice President today that what he told me at the end of the ‘interview amazed me,’ said Oz. “He said he thought it was unethical to refuse this treatment based on what he knew. Again, it is not a fly at night, it is very well respected . “

THERE IS A COMBINATION OF DRUGS TO REDUCE CORONAVIRUS, WHICH FRENCH RESEARCHERS SAY

The study of doctors in Marseille, France, including lead author Didier Raoult, treated 26 patients with hydroxychloroquine, and six patients received both this and a drug called azithromycin. The authors have reported dramatic recoveries.

But the researchers warn that the study has serious limitations. Of the 26 patients initially treated, the newspaper reports that six were “lost to follow-up” and stopped treatment early. The reasons are not encouraging: a treated patient died on the third day of the study, three went to intensive care centers outside the researchers’ hospital, one stopped due to nausea as a side effect and one got better and left the hospital early.

Oz told host Sean Hannity that he was happy to hear Vice President Mike Pence talk about the “off-label” use of the drug.

“I was delighted when Vice President Pence told me today that he was pleased that the FDA agreed to off-label use,” said Oz. “Basically what I’m hearing, hopefully getting it right, is that even if we don’t want people to use off-label products, if doctors have to take care of their patients. The US government respects this reality. “

Oz also warned against taking drugs in your hands, citing a tragedy where a man died after experiencing what he thought was hydroxychloroquine.

“So we don’t want people to use this stuff at will. You have to talk to your doctor,” said Oz. “But many doctors here in New York and across the country are comfortable with the idea of ​​using it earlier in the treatment of their patients.”

Maxim Lott of Fox News contributed to this report.