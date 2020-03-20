Dr. Oz on stopping the coronavirus: entering a “painful period” but we must give science a “chance to win”

Dr. Mehmet Oz urged Americans on Friday to social distance themselves to limit the number of infections as scientists work to figure out how to treat it effectively coronavirus,

“We are going through a painful period. We can do it quickly, we can do it slowly, ”said Oz.Fox & Friends. “” When you give someone a shot, you don’t really put the needle in very slowly, it hurts longer. Just insert the needle – you’re done. Before you know what’s going on, the needle is out. Everybody is happy. “

Oz said that although the quarantine period is unclear, he predicted that after two weeks, there would be much more information about “where the United States is going.”

Oz also said that the next Aix Marseille Universite study would change the perspective on how to treat coronavirus. The study showed the success of using hydroxychloroquine, a drug commonly used to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases like lupus, as a treatment to cure the coronavirus.

“We have to give science a chance to win. … Can you imagine if COVID-19 behaved like the flu virus? Would we do it? No, so let’s give science a chance to make it happen, “he said, urging all Americans to distance themselves socially to” bend the curve “on how quickly the virus spreads.

Oz’s comments came after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday night that he was issuing a “state-wide order” to keep its nearly 40 million residents ” home, “a far-reaching measure for the most populous state in the country as the coronavirus spreads.

The order took effect at midnight Friday. The ordinance prohibits outdoor gatherings and forces non-essential businesses to close. This is to slow the spread of the virus. “We have to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said at a press conference. “There is a social contract here. I think people recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they did. “