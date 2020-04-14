Dr Oz says New Yorkers will need to “think twice” before attending crowded sports games

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Without adequate testing and development of a vaccine, reopening the U.S. economy will have to be a gradual process, warned Dr. Mehmet Oz on Monday.

Responding to President Trump’s announcement that a decision will be made “shortly” on the reopening of the economy after the formation of a second working group on coronaviruses focused on this goal, Oz said the process should be gradual, aimed at opening up areas less affected by the epidemic.

“This city has not yet emerged from the crisis,” said Oz, referring to New York, which has become the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“ER’s [emergency rooms] are still pretty busy, not as busy as a few days ago, which is good news, but the intensive care units are still very busy and that’s why I think we need to start in Texas and elsewhere other states that have not been hit as hard to solve some of the problems, “he told Hannity.

“I love football, but you have to think twice before you get into a crowded crowd when you have a big problem like this.” – Dr. Oz

Oz said “New York is the ultimate stress test”, and called for federal directives for seemingly mundane things, such as navigating crowded elevators and public restrooms before a decision is made to reopen the state.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES SECOND CORONAVIRUS WORKING GROUP FOR THE REOPENING OF THE COUNTRY

“We know for sure that New York is not the first one, but we are working on some things … like confinement problems which do not infringe on civil liberties. Are there ways to do it? Of course We have smart people but it will take a little bit of elbow grease, “said Oz.

“We will have to test people more effectively than in the past,” he said.

Oz said the government should offer advice to the public on “what to do if you test positive, so we can help people.”

“Imagine that in places that are not in crisis mode, the hospitals are packed, then let’s roll it over to New York, I have no doubt that once they understand in the middle of the country, we will be able to ‘also use on the coast,’ he said.

Asked about the dangers of the crowded sports arenas and crowded New York City arenas, Oz urged residents to “think twice” before entering the crowd after the stay restrictions were lifted.

“I love football, but you have to think twice before you find yourself in a crowded crowd when you have a big problem like this and certainly the people who participate in it should not be at high risk”, a- he declared.

“It’s a touchy discussion, but we’re going to want to help people with co-morbidities, who make up 90% of hospital admissions because we don’t want them to be exposed,” warned Oz. It is not good for them. “