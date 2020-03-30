Dr. Robi Ludwig: Coronavirus – How to Build Your Inner Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the COVID-19 the pandemic took us all by surprise. He also incorporated new discussion terms into our daily vocabulary; expressions such as “social isolation”, “self-isolation”, “refuge on the spot”, quarantine and other directives “stay at home” are now part of our daily dialogue.

Life as we knew, just a few weeks ago, has changed so dramatically and exponentially that it hardly seems real.

It feels like living in a futuristic science fiction movie rather than real life.

As a psychotherapist, I understand that the fears of contracting the coronavirus correspond strongly to the concerns of feeling alone, isolated, disconnected or separated from loved ones.

As Americans, we are not used to restricting our personal freedoms – even if it is for the greater good and protection of so many.

I realize that it’s easy to get carried away by the losses and the limits of the moment. This is why it is especially important not to let our fears, panics and anxieties take over us.

We are all in there. And we will get through that. So let’s take advantage of it until the end.

These emotions, although understandable, can blind us to the gifts that this difficult period can offer us.

Adversity can produce greatness. Did you know that the Empire State Building and the Golden Gate Bridge were built during the Great Depression?

In a recent “Daily Briefing” segment with Dana Perino on Fox News, I was asked to explain how we can best collectively manage our fears related to coronaviruses.

How can we use our inner resilience and our self-healing capacities during a period of high anxiety?

I am experiencing this new reality with everyone and I have collected some tips and observations along the way that I want to share with you.

I also discovered some useful strategies for navigating through these unprecedented and chaotic times.

Understand that this isolation / quarantine is only temporary

First, understand that this pandemic will pass. It won’t last forever. It is important to protect your mental health and well-being during this time.

Stick to a regular schedule: eat well, exercise and get enough sleep.

Ask yourself these questions: “How can I make this experience meaningful and powerful?” How can I make it a great, even memorable experience? “

Take advantage of your mental superpowers. We have them all.

Find activities that bring you joy

Just because we move away from society and take shelter does not mean that you cannot engage in activities that bring you joy.

As we always adapt to this new standard, we have the perfect opportunity to try something new.

There could be a project that we could have been too busy to pursue and which could now attract our attention.

We can go back to an old hobby that got lost along the way, take a new online course or cook this tasty and complex recipe.

I encourage you to engage in activities that stimulate your mind and help you feel more alive and productive.

More than ever, this is the perfect time to activate your inner creativity.

Stay emotionally connected with those you love

For those who live alone, it is essential to stay emotionally connected to the people you love.

Use this time to reconnect with lost or old friends.

Try a virtual cocktail via the many video chat options available.

It’s a great way to stay up to date and keep in touch with family and friends.

Explore alternative career paths

The on-site shelter is also a great time to explore the alternative career paths you have considered.

It may be time to write more: start this blog or start writing this book.

It may be time to learn a new language or virtually explore topics that have always interested you.

Everyone has a gift. Now is the time to use yours and share it.

When we think from a conception of giving and using our talents to give back to the community, especially during this extraordinary time, it is amazing how useful it can be to our overall sense of well-being. mental.

Enjoy the opportunity to be with the family

If you are at home with your family, this is a good time for moments of family appreciation via family dinners, family game nights, family discussions or family sharing.

More than ever, it is important to take responsibility for the emotional energy that we put there.

Emotions are contagious. It’s time to be together and respect each other.

Now is the perfect time to learn new ways to communicate effectively and to experience different useful communication styles.

Look for the gifts this new chapter in life gives you and try to enjoy life in the moment.

There is always more to learn about the people we love and with whom we live. Create new activities and new standards together.

Find support groups online if you want more help and encouragement.

Encourage your children / students to socialize online

For children (students) who find it difficult to find accommodation, separated from their friends and to socialize traditionally, encourage them to socialize online.

Let them know that this is a unique time in history when children can give back to the community by staying at home.

Remind them that staying at home does not mean staying alone. They can still enjoy quality interpersonal interactions. There are clubs, groups and classes online that can fill this temporary gap until life returns to normal.

It is a defining and patriotic moment for their generation that will make them stronger not only individually but collectively.

You are stronger than you think

Difficult times can bring out our inner resilience and creativity.

Meet the day by staying well, staying strong and staying at home !!!!

You have that!