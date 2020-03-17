Dr. Ronny Jackson Says Trump Has Prevented American Coronavirus Pandemic in Italy and Iran

Former White House doctor Dr. Ronny Jackson praised President Trump Monday evening after announced a list of guidelines that he and the White House Coronavirus task force hoped to slow the spread of pandemic within 15 days.

“The president did everything he needed to do in this case,” said Jackson.Hannity“.” He acted quickly and decisively. He did what he always did … he left with his gut. “

“He put together a top-notch team and he was criticized … despite that, he went on and did what he had to do for our country. [China] travel ban in effect, “he added.

Jackson said he does not expect the virus to spread at the rate he has in places like Italy and Iran because of the President’s “swift and decisive actions,” including his decision restrict travel to the United States from China in late January.

“What is happening in Italy and Iran is not going to happen here, I think, because of the President’s swift and decisive actions. I think we will be more in tune with what is happening in South Korea and things of that nature, “said Jackson.

He continued: “We will see that we got there early … the president stopped him quickly and this will save countless American lives. I am proud that he acted so quickly and decisively in everything that. “

Jackson also praised the president’s coronavirus task force and urged the public to “follow their instructions.”

“We are fine,” he said.

When asked to comment on the lack of tests available to the public, Jackson defended the administration and called it just an example “of some of the government regulations the president has got rid of”.