Dr. Thomas Inglesby: The American healthcare system would be better prepared if the administrator acted earlier

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dr Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at Bloomberg School for Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, said on Sunday that if the Trump administration had been quicker to respond to the coronavirus epidemic, health professionals would be better equipped to deal with cases now.

Inglesby answered a New york times report which claims that senior administration officials warned President Trump as early as January and February, but that the administration has lagged behind in taking action.

FORMER CHIEF OF CDC, TOM FRIEDEN, FOUR-STEP PLAN TO GET COUNTRY “TOP AND WORKING”

“It seems pretty clear now,” Inglesby told Fox News Sunday. He added that “if we acted on some of these warnings earlier, we would be in a much better position in terms of diagnostics, masks, personal protective equipment and preparation for our hospitals.”

One of these officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is said to have recommended social distancing practices in February instead of March when the White House finally issued recommendations. Fauci recognized in a Interview with CNN Sunday morning, when it stands to reason that taking mitigating precautions earlier would have saved lives, “but what goes into these kinds of decisions is complicated.”

Inglesby noted that the number of cases in the United States now appears to be reaching a plateau, but cautioned that social distancing practices must continue if the country is to avoid another spike.

NJ STUDENTS PRODUCE 3D CORONAVIRUS-PRINTED FACE SHIELDS: AN “ACT OF MONUMENTAL HUMANITARISM”

“If we are not careful when we reduce social distance, we will recreate the conditions that existed at the beginning of March,” he said. “We could have another peak in the way we got it this month. So let’s pay attention to this and keep people at a safe distance from each other and wear cloth masks and put physical barriers in the workspaces when possible. “

The Trump administration had recommended that social distancing practices be continued until at least April 30, but Inglesby said it would be “too early to reopen the country on May 1.” He stressed that no country has yet fully reopened.

President Trump said on Friday that the decision whether or not to extend the stay-at-home recommendations was “without a doubt the biggest decision I have ever made.” Trump said he would consult with public health experts as well as business leaders before deciding what to do next.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inglesby said it is important to have more availability of tests, especially for those with mild or moderate symptoms.

“We have to be able to have the capacity so that if someone says,” I feel like I have the flu or pneumonia, “they can go into a clinic or a hospital or a health center. screen and get this case that day and I hope to get the results that day so that they can be isolated and so we can identify their contacts, “he said. “So this number will differ from state to state depending on the population and how they are organized, but it will have to be much more than today because in many places in the country, we cannot get tests for mild or moderate cases. . “