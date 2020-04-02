Duterte Warns Those Who Violate Coronavirus Lockout Will Be Killed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the country’s police and military to kill “troublemakers” who violate coronavirus control measures.

Duterte gave the warning in a televised address where he said that it was essential that everyone cooperate and follow the quarantine measures at home. He added that ill-treatment of medical workers would be considered a serious crime.

“My orders to the police and the military … if there are problems and there is an opportunity for them to respond and your life to be in danger, shoot them down,” he said. , according to Reuters.

CORONAVIRUS LOCKING IN THE PHILIPPINES OFFICIAL LANDS IN PROBLEM AFTER VIOLATORS PLACED IN DOG CAGES

“/>

“Is it understood?” Dead. Instead of causing you trouble, I will bury you. “

The warning came after police clashed and arrested nearly two dozen protesters in Quezon City, Manila on Wednesday due to an alleged lack of supplies in the area.

Manila is the capital of the Philippines located on the island of Luzon, which is home to more than 57 million people and is currently subject to a month-long lockout.

PHILLIPPINES DUTERTE PRESIDENT TO BE TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS, SAID OFFICIAL

His announcement was the latest move in a country that has already used water cannons to spray the streets with disinfectant, according to Internal of the business community. Open coffins were also captured along the streets to prevent residents from leaving.

On Tuesday, the country of about 107 million people recorded its largest daily increase in infections and deaths. COVID-19 cases were 2,311, with 96 deaths reported Thursday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“It’s getting worse. So again, I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and you need to listen,” Duterte said Wednesday evening. Reuters.

The country’s national police chief told the news organization on Thursday that Duterte was only demonstrating his seriousness with regard to public order, and no one would be effectively shot.