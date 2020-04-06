Dying has never been so lonely – even if COVID-19 doesn’t kill you

Sasha McGregor was in pain when her 35-year-old half-brother died suddenly while sleeping, but the worst was telling some family members that they could not come to his funeral in Hamilton because of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I try to cry for my brother and chat with people who want to come … it was the hardest part,” she said.

“Ten people at a funeral for someone who knew thousands of people made things a lot sadder because it seemed like no one was there for him … it was very lonely.” “

Allan Cole, vice-president of the Canadian Funeral Services Association, told CBC News that there has never been a more lonely time to die.

“These are not just scenarios where people have died from COVID-19,” he said.

Sasha McGregor was unable to arrange the funeral she wanted for her half-brother Jesse Wilson. She says COVID-19 made the worst moment of her life worse. (Submitted by Sasha McGregor)

The new coronavirus does not have to infect or kill someone to make their families suffer after their death.

People die alone because of physical distance. Families cannot come together to cry because of the virus. They cannot cry as they would like or the way a loved one could have wanted.

COVID-19 forces McGregor and other families to cancel visits, to push for the celebration of life’s ceremonies, with a chance to cry, months in the future. And the funeral is smaller than it has ever been.

Some are attempting to broadcast ceremonies live and are using technology to circumvent the restrictions. It works for some, allowing families to replay these memories whenever they want. But for many, this cannot replace the gathering on a visit, standing by a family gravestone, seeing a loved one for the last time, and watching him go down into the ground.

“There are still many families affected by the death of a loved one, but they are still forced, by virtue of the requirements of distance, to limit the number of participants,” said Cole.

McGregor said what they did for his brother, Jesse Wilson, was “a kind of burial.”

Wilson had no services and only 10 people could enter and bury the funeral home. If anyone else showed up, McGregor said the funeral home would have been forced to cancel the ceremony.

Wilson’s half-sister, Tori, couldn’t be there – nor were many of Wilson’s friends, who remember the father of two 6’9 “400 pounds for his great personality and sense of humor .

McGregor used his phone to broadcast the burial live, which has more than 2,000 views on Faceook. COVID-19 forced her to sacrifice her presence for Wilson’s funeral.

“I’m doing a live broadcast, I can’t even cry about the funeral because I’m distracted trying to share it with people who can’t come,” she said.

Wilson probably died of sleep apnea, but McGregor said it would take six months to get the autopsy results due to COVID-19. And now they will have to wait months before celebrating his life well.

“This virus certainly made the worst moment of my life worse,” she said.

Cole said that McGregor’s experience is common now.

Normally, when a person dies, families can organize visits, an official ceremony in a place of worship and a procession to a cemetery or crematorium.

Sometimes people plan their own funeral.

“What they had in mind, in better times, before the pandemic arrived, is very different from what they may have now,” said Cole.

A funeral has been linked to four deaths and 58 residents and staff from a long-term care home in Hagersville tested positive for COVID-19.

Virtual ceremonies offer a chance to survive online

Now people like Wayne Irwin are trying online tours and holding small ceremonies at the burial site with live broadcast for those who cannot attend.

His wife Flora, 90, died at home in his arms after living with pulmonary fibrosis for years – a lung condition similar to what some COVID-19 patients experience.

Irwin, 75, is a former minister of Centenary United Church (now New Vision United Church) and his wife, “a saint and an angel united in one”, worked alongside him.

His viewing consisted of an immediate family entering a funeral home two at a time. Those who wanted to touch it had to wear gloves.

Wayne Irwin mourns the loss of his 90-year-old wife Flora. He is organizing a virtual celebration of life for her and hopes it will be a model for other families facing death in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Wayne Irwin)

While it was certainly not what he had imagined for Flora, Irwin said that the digital live celebration organized by St. Paul United Church in Dundas, Ontario, will help the ceremony live its own life.

Using Zoom, family and friends will be able to chat with Wayne one-on-one about Flora and an hour later they will watch a pre-recorded and edited celebration of life, which will be an hour-long video of various speakers and interpreters in honor of Flora.

And while he prepares the debates for his wife, Irwin also helps other funeral homes to plan ceremonies for other families.

He is running Support for the church canvas, a service that helps churches manage websites. But now churches in Canada and all the way to Australia are asking for more of these technological skills.

“Right now, they are calling us saying,” How do we do this, how do we do that, how do we make the video? “” Said Wayne.

“I just want to help them and I only charge them to keep it going… I don’t want to exploit the five grandmother dollars she puts on the plate.”

Irwin hopes the celebration of his wife’s life will serve as a model for other families grappling with death during the pandemic.

“We all contribute what we have because this is where fulfillment is in life,” he said.