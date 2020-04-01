Earl ‘Buddy’ Carter: coronavirus is a wake-up call for America’s pharmaceutical independence

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump has declared that we are fighting an “invisible enemy” right now, and he is right. COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has swept the world with countries, including the United States, that have taken unprecedented steps to protect their citizens and slow the spread of the virus.

This pandemic is also an important red flag. He showed that the pharmaceutical supply chain has shifted in recent decades produce a variety of products in Asia, including finished drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Many drugs that have been around for decades, such as ibuprofen and penicillin, have started to be produced abroad at the expense of domestic production here in the United States. It is estimated that 90% of the antibiotics, vitamins, and pain relievers – drugs that Americans take every day – come from China. As a pharmacist for over 30 years and currently the only pharmacist serving in Congress, I know firsthand that we cannot allow this dependence abroad to continue as a supply chain disruption or shortage of drugs could be devastating to everyday Americans – and we face this reality today.

Chinese state-run media recently said they could prioritize using in their own country rather than shipping overseas to countries like the United States. And in recent weeks, India has announced that it will suspend exports of API products abroad – 26 in total – which poses a serious risk to American consumers who desperately need these drugs.

It is quite clear that the United States has a significant vulnerability with regard to the production of APIs and other drugs in foreign markets.

While American pharmaceutical companies still dominate the world in the development of advanced pharmaceuticals, we have fallen behind in the production of drugs and basic ingredients. India is the world’s largest producer of generic medicines – supplying 18% of the world’s generic medicines. But even India depends on China, with 70% of the APIs used to make medicines in India from China.

We don’t just see larger percentages of the ingredients needed for overseas production. The United States does not even have a clear idea of ​​the quantity actually produced abroad for the supply chain.

In October, Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Assessment and Research, testified before me and my colleagues on the health subcommittee of the House energy and trade committee. She explained that while it was recognized that a majority of API production was done abroad, we do not have a precise assessment of these products and of what is now done abroad. Estimates predict that this number could be over 70%, and the number of FDA-registered installations manufacturing APIs in China has more than doubled in the past decade. It is also alarming to note that in addition to not knowing how much is actually produced in China, we also do not know where it is distributed.

Like the oil embargoes of the 1970s, when America realized that we had to become energy independent, we must now focus on pharmaceutical independence. We cannot afford the United States to be beholden to production and to foreign interests, especially when it comes to something like life-saving drugs. It is not just a matter of health care. It is also a matter of national security.

First, we need to have a precise assessment done to find out how many of our pharmaceutical needs are produced abroad, especially APIs. Without this data, we cannot prepare properly.

Second, we need to see how we can transfer this production to the United States. My office is currently working on policies that will help increase domestic production through incentives, updated manufacturing policies and tax breaks. The federal government must create an environment that brings the manufacturing of drugs back to American soil. In doing so, it is important that we learn from our past mistakes – as when we saw an extreme abuse of incentives for pharmaceutical manufacturers to move to the United States.

Third, we must maximize all available outlets, including dispensing pharmacists. As there is a national shortage of basic sanitary products such as a hand sanitizer, they can play a bigger role in helping to meet these needs. I have successfully worked with the Food and Drug Administration to allow pharmacists to prepare hand sanitizers during the pandemic when they are generally prohibited from making “commercially available” products. These health professionals are here in America and are able to meet the health care demands of American consumers. They should be allowed to do so.

Finally, we must continue to explore advanced manufacturing techniques when necessary. We have to use advanced technologies like mobile manufacturing facilities. If we have the capacity to deploy the manufacturing of the necessary treatments on hot spots, we can save lives more effectively.

President Trump has made it clear that we must focus on America first. I cannot think of a more important “America First” mission than pharmaceutical independence. This will help us better prepare for the possibility of future pandemics and will ensure that Americans have access to the medicines they need once everything is finished and we return to our daily lives.

