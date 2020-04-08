Easter in the coronavirus era: is it safe to celebrate as a family?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

While churches have largely canceled their Easter Sunday celebrations or moved masses online in Coronavirus pandemic, many question whether it is safe to reunite with family members who have been quarantined at home in the past two weeks.

Experts warn that the problem is the risk of dropping your guard too soon and possibly causing another spike in cases or even a potential second wave.

“I’m still worried about the holidays, these events,” Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, told Fox News. “You know, birthday parties have been a problem, as we saw when you get a large group of people together and it doesn’t have to be that big – a big group could be eight people – it could be your immediate family, moreover, now you are reuniting with grandma and grandpa and you have potentially a lot of spread that can happen in these environments. ”

Griffin warned that it is also difficult to control the spread in an indoor environment, especially if the home is unknowingly contaminated by someone asymptomatic or unaware of their illness. He also added that it is difficult to distance oneself socially inside.

“Social distancing doesn’t really work, if you say, ‘Oh, we’re going to bring my older grandmother and grandfather so they can be with the kids, but we’re all going to sit at six feet away unless you can clean your whole house, you’re not really six feet from this contaminated environment, “he said. “The holidays are therefore really delicate and they are going to be very difficult this year, either because the social distance between people and the difficulty of not being with all the people you love during the holidays, or because people will not take no social distance and then we’re going to have a lot of loss of life because we’re going to exceed an already maximum capacity. “

Griffin said that one of the trickiest parts of COVID-19 is the lack of knowledge about the new virus, including whether the virus can re-infect or reactivate already cured patients.

“A lot of the techniques to work with this coronavirus to be able to test is that this really viable active virus that you detect compared to the simple detection of genetic remains, dead virus, is difficult because it is a level of biosafety 3 very serious pathogen, so most people do not want and should not work with it in a normal laboratory, “he said. “You have to work with him under very high safety precautions so that workers, researchers don’t end up getting sick. So when you hear these studies, it’s hard to know if they just detect the material remaining genetics of the dead virus or is it really a game changer – are they really throwing out a viable infectious virus much longer than we initially thought? “

While acknowledging that social distancing becomes increasingly difficult over time, particularly as the weather begins to warm up, Griffin warned that “taking your foot off the gas” while the virus still circulating could open the door to a potential second wave.

“If the virus is still circulating at any level, you can basically restart the clock at this point,” he said.