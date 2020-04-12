Eben Brown: Coronavirus Makes Parents Home Schooling – We’ve Been Doing It For Years For Our Autistic Daughter

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

What a strange April we endure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

April is supposed to symbolize rebirth. Spring time exceeds winter and we are supposed to think of the sun and pastel colors. Religious observations at this time of year, take up a theme of renewal or re-engagement.

But most of us don’t live this kind of April. It is a month of April of social distance and worry.

I have also noticed that friends, colleagues and random people I have never met online express their frustration and even exasperation at having to facilitate the education of their own children at home. Some have become instant advocates of rising teacher salaries. Others will tell me that they see only the lack of education of their child.

MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL IS AUTISTIC. AND I WILL NOT CHANGE A THING

As parents of an autistic girl, my wife and I have been home school since kindergarten. We thought it would be best for her and we took advantage of a program in which our school district provides the equipment and facilitates us. Our daughter is in full academic boom. We believe we are doing the right thing.

More Opinion

As a Jew, April is often busy for me with Passover, when we recount the miracle of the Exodus. In our very long Passover training dinner, the Seder, we are told the story of a father and his four sons who each have different attitudes and skills. The sons come to the Seder table with different levels of enthusiasm or acrimony.

The threads of the story are individually described as wise, mean, simple and too young to ask questions. The story describes the father’s job of teaching the Passover lessons to each of his children in terms they can understand.

When I became a father, one of my first prayers was to quickly understand which of these types of children my daughter would be. Some time after my daughter’s second Passover, my wife and I learned that she was autistic. It would mean that we had to have very different parents than we expected.

We are far from alone. Tes Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that one in 54 children is on the autism spectrum.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

Many of our friends who have had their children in traditional public or private schools have come to us in recent weeks to tell us how heroic we must be. They struggle in the role of teacher that has been imposed on them. We tell them that we are not so heroic. Sometimes we have been as confused and frustrated as we are today.

April is also autism awareness month. But even if your child is not autistic, it is now more necessary than ever to realize your child’s ability to learn. You now have a great opportunity to see how your child is learning – or not learning – and hold it much more closely than you have before.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will undoubtedly be a struggle, but remember this: The story of the four sons of Passover Seder ends with the parent who finds out how to teach these four different children the lesson. This tells us that while it is our responsibility to teach our children, it is something that we are ultimately able to do, and we are not without help.

Thousands of years of wisdom tell us: you will get there and everything will be fine.