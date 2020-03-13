Economy would be “badly affected” if truckers demanded auto-quarantine, says industry group

Canadian trucking group calls on all levels of government to distinguish between different classes of international travel to avoid Canada’s economy to a screeching halt.

Stephen Laskowski, President of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), said his organization supports the application of self-quarantine measures to anyone with symptoms of a new coronavirus disease, also known as of COVID-19.

However, it is concerned about the lack of distinction between recreational and discretionary travel and travel for the purpose of international trade, including trucking.

Laskowski explained that his concerns relate to recent recommendations from some provincial governments that travelers returning to Canada from international destinations voluntarily self-isolate.

A group of federal ministers and health officials also held a press conference on Friday announcing new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including voluntary self-quarantine for travelers returning from international destinations.

Laskowski said the Canadian economy would be “severely affected” by a policy requiring all international truckers to isolate themselves, regardless of the reason for their trip abroad.

He added that his organization was working with the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety to develop resources and recommendations for Canadian truckers on how to tackle COVID-19.

“And they have many resources for the trucking industry – and frankly all employers in Canada – in terms of how to fight this virus, from internal prevention to supply chain management,” said he declared. “Over the past 14 days, we have strongly encouraged our members to use this expertise and this resource, because … we are not health practitioners.”

Laskowski stated that he was not aware of any trucker who had symptoms of COVID-19. If so, he said drivers should follow federal government guidelines on coronaviruses.

“One of the clear steps that has been taken is that once an employee is identified as positive for the virus, [they] go into quarantine, and obviously, we support that in our members too, “he said.

In addition to clarifying travel restrictions for trucking and international trade, Laskowski said he wanted to make sure his organization has a seat at any table where such conversations take place.

“We will have our experts at the table, and we will do our best to comply if possible,” he said.

Unifor National President Jerry Dias said Canadian and US auto sectors, as well as manufacturing in both countries, will be adversely affected if travel restrictions are placed on the industry trucking.

“Much of the manufacturing in Canada is linked to” just-in-time “delivery,” he said.

“If the flow of coins between the borders is stopped, it will have a huge negative impact on our two nations.”

Nevertheless, Dias said the priority “must be to keep people safe”.

Despite growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Laskowski said there was an increased demand for international trucking services.

“What you see, particularly in the food transportation sector, is a significant demand for trucking services to move products that appear to be in high demand from the Canadian public who are concerned about the virus and, we might assume, convenient to stock up on essential supplies which they say may not be available, “he said.