Ecuadorian officials physically block the airport runway to prevent the plane from landing in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic

The European Union aims to ensure that the the airports remains open after officials from Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, tried to stop a flight arriving from Spain earlier this week.

Cynthia Viteri, the mayor of Guayaquil, confirmed on Wednesday that she had helped local officials block a runway at José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport, which they accomplished by strategically placing trucks on the path of any plane. entering.

The purpose of this decision was to stop an arriving Iberia Airlines flight that had been sent to recover and evacuate European citizens, Reuters reported.

Images taken by a helicopter over the airport on Wednesday show at least a dozen trucks parked on the airstrip.

Viteri then defended the decision to block the airport in a Facebook video posted on March 18, before revealing the following day that she herself had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Transport and Public Works seemed to disagree with Viteri, a statement of disapproval on the actions of the mayor. The ministry also confirmed that the plane – which was carrying only crew – was unable to pick up travelers awaiting return to Spain at Guayaquil Airport, but ultimately landed at an airport in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, where it picked up 170 passengers for a return flight.

The European Union subsequently asked Ecuador “to provide security guarantees in the use of Quito and Guayaquil airports for the arrival of empty flights … and the exit of European citizens”, according to Reuters.

Ecuador had banned incoming passenger flights as earlier this week, in response to a growing number of positive coronavirus cases in the country. The country reported 260 cases and four deaths on Thursday, reports Reuters.