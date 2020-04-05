Edmonton Institution Inmate Punished For Talking To The Media About COVID-19

An inmate at Edmonton Maximum Security Institution was punished for speaking to the media after losing his telephone privileges.

Jonathan Henry, 32, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for drug and weapons offenses. He is expected to apply for parole in May.

In a story published last Monday by CBC News, Henry voiced concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have chronic asthma,” said Henry. “I’m taking high blood pressure medication, so I’m more likely to get anything.”

He also complained about the reaction of some prison staff to the pandemic.

“They think it’s a big joke,” he said. “You are going to request something like an application form and it will pretend to sneeze on the application form. Like, it’s not funny to me.”

Henry’s wife said that behind the prison walls there was an immediate reaction to the history of the CBC.

“Apparently the guards met about him that morning,” said Deanna Henry. “I think someone may have heard him on the radio. So they called a meeting and talked about him that morning and then decided to suspend his [phone] card for 45 days. ”

Jonathan Henry, 32, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for drug and weapons offenses. (Deanna Henry)

All prison visits are prohibited due to COVID-19, so phone calls are the only way for her to stay in touch with her husband.

“I am very upset,” said Deanna Henry. “I mean, this is a global pandemic happening right now. And for them, you just have to stop it for 45 days when it’s the only way for me and the kids to be able to speak to it. C is of great concern to me. ” “

Henry’s lawyer calls the prison response “draconian”.

“It’s appalling,” Amanda Hart-Dowhun told CBC News. “It seems they are trying to stop the prisoners from speaking and telling the public how they are actually being treated.”

“Punish and muzzle”

As soon as she heard about the phone suspension, Hart-Dowhun sent an urgent letter to prison guard Gary Sears.

“The suspension of Mr. Henry’s telephone privileges as a punishment for speaking to the media about the concerns of inmates during a pandemic creates a deterrent effect,” she wrote. “This will discourage inmates from expressing concerns about the quality of their care during this period.”

Defense lawyer Amanda Hart-Dowhun calls the suspension of telephone privileges for 45 days draconian. (Janice Johnston / CBC News)

Hart-Dowhun received a response from the director on Friday. The letter was delivered to CBC News.

In it, Sears appeared to suggest that Henry had broken prison rules by speaking to a CBC reporter.

He cited the inmate’s manual, noting: “Third party calls are never allowed. Any misuse of telephone privileges, particularly calls from third parties, may result in the restriction or suspension of an inmate’s telephone privileges for a period of time.

The response did not satisfy Hart-Dowhun or Henry’s wife.

Deanna Henry stated that her husband never received a copy of the inmate’s manual when he was transferred to Edmonton Institution.

Hart-Dowhun sent a letter to the Minister of Public Safety, the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada and the Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger on Friday asking for their help in resolving the situation.

“I ask you to take steps to intervene in this decision and allow Mr. Henry to have contact with the community during this health crisis,” she wrote.

“This censorship by an inmate following his awareness of his fears and the conditions inside the prison is appalling. It gives the impression that CSC will punish and muzzle any inmate who expresses public concerns about their treatment during this pandemic. “

The correctional investigator declined to comment on the matter in an email to CBC News, but said he would investigate the situation.

Inmate rules for speaking to the media

Esther Mailhot, a CSC communications officer, responded to a request for comment from CBC News, noting that journalists “are required to notify CSC of their requests” to interview an inmate.

Mailhot added that the detainees are also “responsible for informing their parole officers of their interest in being interviewed by the media”.

She declined to comment on Henry’s case, citing reasons of confidentiality.

Meanwhile, Deanna Henry is sitting by the phone, wanting it to ring.

“It is extremely frustrating and we are sitting here worried about him,” she said. “We don’t know if he might start showing symptoms and has no way of calling and letting us know.”

The most recent CSC statistics indicate that three inmates from the Edmonton Institution were tested for COVID-19. Two of the tests were negative, while the third result is expected.