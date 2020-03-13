Edmonton mother sues province for cuts to program to help young adults transition out of care

A 21-year-old Edmonton mother says she may be forced to return to sex work when changes take effect for a program designed to help young adults leave the child intervention system.

The young woman, whom the CBC identifies with the initials A.C., is seeking a court injunction that would prevent hundreds of young Albertans from losing their benefits next month.

Last November, the UCP government announced that the maximum age for financial assistance and assistance agreements (SFAAs) would be raised from 24 to 22 years, effective April 1.

Children’s Services will not reveal how much money has been withdrawn from the program, but indicates that affected participants will be transferred to other programs, if applicable.

The injunction requests that the change be postponed until a trial, also launched by A.C., is resolved.

His constitutional challenge warns that cutting participants two years earlier than planned will ultimately cost more.

“It disgusted me”

Former participants will be more at risk of falling back into addiction or homelessness, or of having their children apprehended, says the request.

If the change happens, almost 500 participants will immediately lose their benefits. A.C. turns 22 this summer.

“The first thing that came to my mind was that I should go back to sex work,” said A.C. in an affidavit filed in the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta on March 3.

“It disgusted me, but I know of no other way to earn the money I need to support myself and my family. I have no other skills or work experience. ”

Avnish Nanda, the lawyer representing AC, said that the youth in the program had grown up in the care of a “government that is effectively the parents” and that “there is a special fiduciary relationship that continues early in their lives. adult”.

Lawyer Avnish Nanda said the government is fulfilling the role of parents for young adults leaving care. (Nanda Law)

The designated social worker who plays a key role in this process helps clients reach their goals by developing a plan until the age of 24, said Nanda.

“Their intention is to solve problems to allow a person to move into a sustainable adulthood,” said Nanda. “With this change, there is not enough time for these people already in the program to finish what they were working on.”

In an interview with CBC on Thursday, wearing sneakers and a hoodie, AC’s voice was calm as she described how the program had helped her break free from a cycle of abuse and addiction .

At 11, A.C. was repeatedly beaten by her mother after her father went to jail for murder.

A year later, she moved into a trap house where she was told that she was pretty and that she could make money by partying with men. She allegedly passed out from drugs and alcohol and woke up to be the victim of a sexual assault.

At 16, A.C. had a baby. Becoming a parent ultimately helped her realize that she wanted to change her life so that she could support herself and her daughter. She said the SFAA program is helping her achieve this goal.

A.C. receives a monthly allowance of $ 1,990 which covers expenses such as childcare and rent while she improves her studies.

She plans to go to university to become a liaison and help other young people overcome circumstances like hers.

I worry about all the other kids … I’m going to be that fighting voice for them. – A.C.

A.C. said that with the support of her social worker, she had taken a pre-employment course and created a non-alcoholic home for her daughter.

She takes her little girl to the pow-wow to dance in her pink and yellow dress and connect with her Cree culture.

But A.C. said the court challenge was not just about her and her daughter.

“I worry about all the other kids,” said A.C. “I’m going to be that fighting voice for them.”

Bhullar “understood”

In 2013, under the leadership of the late Progressive Conservative MP and Minister of Social Services, Manmeet Bhullar, the maximum age of beneficiaries of the SFAA increased from 22 to 24 years.

Before the decision, Mark Cherrington, a social justice defender from the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights, remembers that Bhullar accompanied him to group homes to chat with young people.

“He understood where the role of child protection should be – not just for children, but for young adults, as many of these children lack natural support,” said Cherrington. “The well-being of children is their father and mother.”

Cherrington, who is an expert witness in the trial, said that hundreds of his clients have received vital support from SFAA facilitators such as meeting elevators, bus passes and help in an emergency in the middle of the night.

He said that many of the women on the verge of isolation had their own young children.

“Dollars into donuts that we will open files at a much higher cost to taxpayers for these grandchildren of these single mothers and dads, who suddenly lost these emotional supports,” said Cherrington.

The court challenge also draws on the expertise of Jacqueline Pei, professor of psychology at the University of Alberta, specializing in marginalized young people.

Pei says that the part of the brain that allows people to exercise good judgment in difficult situations is not fully developed until the age of 25.

“Given their history of trauma and adversity, young people in the SFAA program have a high complexity of needs that prolongs their path to independence,” writes Pei in his 463-page affidavit, noting that at age participants, 22, are still struggling to find safe accommodation. and employment.

The “abrupt change” in support reinforces feelings of lifelong abandonment of adults and government systems, writes Pei.

“We have not only cut support, but increased vulnerability at a time when young people are ready to take the steps necessary for a healthy future.”

“We remain committed”

Children’s Services Minister Rebecca Schulz did not grant an interview, but her ministry sent a statement by email.

“We remain committed to better supporting young adults up to the age of 22 so that they have the skills to successfully transition from intervention services for children to adulthood,” wrote Lauren Armstrong. , Press Officer.

“We have looked at the situation of each young adult affected by this change to ensure that we align supports with their individual needs and begin the transition to other government programs, if necessary.”