Edmonton nurses refuse to use COVID-19 pads without N95 mask

About 30 Edmonton nurses have refused to tampon the coronavirus patients because Alberta Health Services (AHS) will not provide N95 masks, according to their union.

According to United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) Local 196, community nurses “have exercised their right to refuse work” at three assessment clinics in the city.

“Based on their assessment of what they need to be properly protected and the information they have, what everyone has at their disposal, they think they need N95 to protect themselves properly”, a said union vice-president Sandi Johnson. CBC said Friday.

Union and AHS disagree on whether N95 masks are necessary to protect nurses who tampon patients.

Unlike surgical masks worn by Alberta nurses who provide tampons, the N95 respirator fits more tightly and protects against aerosol transmission.

On its website, the union says that all front line workers in contact with patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 should have access to the N95 mask because “science remains uncertain about how the virus is transmitted” .

“My biggest concern is that one of these nurses, at least one of these nurses, is ill because of the work of the employer,” said Johnson.

The COVID-19 test in Alberta is done with a nasopharyngeal swab, which looks like a Q-Tip.

The swab is inserted into the nostril to collect cell samples by rubbing the back of the nose and throat. During the test, people are likely to cough or sneeze, the union said.

The UNA and AHS do not agree on the recommendations for minimum requirements.

“According to Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) Guideline , a nasopharyngeal swab process does not require the use of an N95 respirator, “said Kerry Williamson, AHS spokesperson, in an email.

“We are confident that the guidelines and equipment we have in place will protect our workers from exposure to COVID.”

Williamson stated that COVID-19 is not an aerial disease, but rather “a disease known to be transmitted by droplet” by contact with the nasal and oral secretions of a case.

“The guidelines for personal protective equipment in place in Alberta are the best known practice for protecting yourself from droplet-borne diseases,” wrote Williams.

The swab used to test patients. (Nova Scotia Health Authority) However, the union notes that, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), research into nearby transmission is inconclusive and the contribution of aerosols to the spread of the coronavirus is currently unknown.

“Because of the conflicting opinions on PPE (personal protective equipment) from the main public health institutions and the uncertainty surrounding transmission, we must practice the precautionary principle and recommend the higher standard,” said the union on its website.

His position is consistent with the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU), the CDC and Prevention and the European Center for Disease Prevention, the union added.

On Friday afternoon, Williamson said that the AHS had completed an investigation to assess the safety of Edmonton nurses who refused to swab.

“In all of these cases, the investigation was completed and determined that the work was safe and that the procedure mask provided was suitable for the nasopharyngeal swab process,” said Williamson.

He said the AHS met with unions on Friday to discuss protection requirements and that they “are working towards common ground”.

‘Adequate offer’

The union said it had tried in vain to find out how many N95 masks the province had. When the CBC requested information, AHS did not provide a number.

“AHS has an adequate supply of N95 respirators,” said Williamson. “To ensure that we continue to have an adequate supply, we need to ensure that the equipment is used appropriately.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a plan on Friday to increase the production of medical supplies and protective equipment for health workers.

Minister of Public Services and Supplies, Anita Anand, said the government has so far obtained 11.3 million N95 masks. She said it went beyond what the provinces, territories and other health organizations asked for.