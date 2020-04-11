Latest Headlines

Edmonton Oilers Colby Cave Died at 25, Family Announces

April 11, 2020 0 comment
Edmonton Oilers » forward Colby Cave died early Saturday morning less than a week after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25 years old.

The Oilers released a statement Saturday from Cave’s wife Emily announcing his death.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby cave passed away early this morning,” said the press release. “Me (Emily) and our two families are in shock, but I know that our Colby was loved by us, his family and friends, the whole hockey community and many others. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time. “

Cave was put in a medically induced coma on Tuesday after undergoing brain bleeding and undergoing surgery to remove a colloidal cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

