Edward Snowden warns governments could use coronavirus to limit freedoms

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency, warned that governments could use the coronavirus to restrict freedoms.

In an interview with Vice last Thursday, Snowden said that world leaders who demand a new emergency authority will retain this power long after the pandemic ends.

He spoke of emergency powers born of a crisis, while referring to mass surveillance and certain measures implemented following September 11 – including the Patriot Act.

LAWYERS RESPOND TO THE ASSET BY INTRODUCING A RESOLUTION THAT THE AUTHORITY OF THE PRESIDENT “IS NOT TOTAL”

“As authoritarianism spreads, emergency laws multiply, we sacrifice our rights, we also sacrifice our ability to stop the slide in a less liberal and less free world,” he said. to the Vice.

“Do you really believe that when the first wave, this second wave, the 16th wave of the coronavirus is a memory long forgotten, that these capacities will not be preserved?” That these datasets will not be kept? “

He says these measures were deemed temporary but continued to stay in place in one way or another.

Snowden also explained how he thought the researchers knew something like the COVID-19 epidemic was going to happen.

“There is nothing more predictable like a public health crisis in a world where we live together in overcrowded and polluted cities than a pandemic,” said Snowden.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES THAT THE UNITED STATES WILL CANCELED FUNDING FOR THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“And every academic, every researcher who looked at this knew it was going to happen. And in fact, even the intelligence agencies, I can tell you firsthand, because I used to read the reports and that I had planned pandemics. “

He added that he does not believe the figures from China – where infected cases have stabilized in recent weeks are correct.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I don’t think we can [trust those numbers]. In particular, we see the Chinese government working recently to expel Western journalists precisely at this time when we need credible independent warnings in this region, “he said. Vice.