Election vagueness as coronavirus epidemic delays voting in at least 13 states

ATLANTA – United States elections were upset by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 states have postponed the vote and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus could be in place for weeks, if not months.

States that have not yet held their primary find themselves in a seemingly impossible situation as they seek to balance public health concerns with the need to hold elections. As election officials regularly prepare for natural disasters such as hurricanes and forest fires, the virus epidemic poses a unique challenge.

“Usually when we face an electoral crisis, something happens and it is done,” said Chris Harvey, Georgia’s chief electoral officer. “The difference is that it is a spreading threat, a rapidly growing threat. We do not know where, when or how it will end.”

The primaries scheduled for Georgia, Ohio, Maryland, Indiana, Louisiana, Connecticut and Kentucky have all been postponed to May or June. The Rhode Island Election Council has recommended that the primary be postponed to June, while Wisconsin officials debate what to do.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers insisted that the April 7 primary be held as planned, but an election commissioner said last week that it would put people at risk. The state election official cited a multitude of issues that Wisconsin could face if it went ahead with the elections: a shortage of poll workers, lack of polling stations, and potential disruption of the vote absent if the US postal service were to close.

All of this happens at the worst possible time for election officials, in the middle of a major election year. The virus epidemic broke out in the middle of the primary presidential season. Voters in 23 states have yet to vote.

While Arizona, Florida and Illinois held their elections as scheduled last Tuesday, Ohio ended the vote on public health issues after federal officials encouraged people over the age of 65 to stay at home.

“We can’t tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” said Governor Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, on Twitter, announcing his intention to delay.

States that have chosen to move forward have faced what a Chicago election official has called a “tsunami” of cancellations by poll workers, who tend to be older, and a last-minute rush to move polling stations away from nursing homes and senior communities. Serious illness and death associated with coronavirus has been most common in people 65 and older, especially those with heart or other chronic illnesses.

In addition to the presidential race, dozens of Congress and local primaries are in limbo. The primaries play an important role in the selection of the candidates of the parties who will appear on the ballot for the general election in November.

Second-round elections in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi were also delayed, as were local elections in Oklahoma, Missouri and New Jersey.

There is no evidence that May or June will be better for holding elections, but officials say postponing the vote, even for a few weeks, gives them an opportunity to put in place plans to keep the public safe during the vote . This includes moving polling stations, recruiting rescuers and acquiring enough cleaning supplies for polling stations.

“At some point, we have to run an election,” said Harvey, adding that Georgia had planned a major push to increase the absentee vote for the May primary.

There have been calls, including from the chairman of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez, to hold the elections primarily by mail. But this change will be difficult for some and impossible for others.

In several states, legislation or even a constitutional amendment would be required to allow. Even then, electoral experts say there would be costs and logistical obstacles.

For example, states should decide whether taxpayers or individual voters would be responsible for return costs. This would require new machines and software in many places to track ballots in the mail and process and count them when they return. All of this could cost billions of dollars, at a time when government revenues are likely to decline amid increased unemployment and declining tax revenues.

In addition, supporters say that not all voters can fill out the ballots by hand and that some voters, such as Native Americans who live on reserves where mail does not, may not be able to send the ballots. is not delivered to every home.

Meanwhile, measures taken – or not taken – to change certain aspects of the voting process are the subject of legal proceedings by political parties and defenders of voting rights.

Voting rights groups in Ohio are suing the state for refusing to reopen the voter registration window for the state primary, which is now slated for June 2. Under Ohio law, voters can register up to 30 days before an election. Lawyers say other states with deferred primaries allow voter registration before the postponed election.

In Wisconsin, the Democratic Party has taken legal action to force the state to facilitate voter registration and request a mail-in ballot. They also asked that ballots sent by mail be counted if they are postmarked on polling day and received within 10 days of voting.

Any increase in absentee voting will surely increase the workload for already stretched electoral offices and the navigation recommendations that people work from home.

The Cobb County, Georgia election office has sent most of its temporary and seasonal workers home to help prepare for the election. This means more work for the remaining full-time employees, as they are already seeing an increase in requests for postal voting.

“As we prepare for May, there is still a lot to do,” said Janine Eveler, chief electoral officer for Atlanta County. “Many of us are here when we would like to be home with our families because it’s scary right now.”

Above the rush for the primaries, concerns surround the general election in November, the date fixed by federal law. Federal legislation has been proposed to ensure that all voters receive a postal ballot for the November elections and provide federal funds to help states cover costs.

NYU’s School of Law’s Brennan Center for Justice is calling on task forces in each state to implement plans for pandemic elections and urges Congress to provide money to help states. They estimate that their proposals, including universal postal voting, could cost up to $ 2 billion.

“Things will have to change,” said Wendy Weiser, head of the centre’s democracy program.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

