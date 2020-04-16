Elections Canada Examines How It Could Organize Elections During The Pandemic

Elections Canada has assembled a task force to study the best way to hold general elections in the event of a fall in the minority federal government while the country is still struggling with the pandemic.

The federal agency said the task force will offer options to adapt the current electoral system to a pandemic or post-pandemic model to ensure that voting remains “accessible, safe and healthy” for voters and workers – using a lot more votes by mail.

The Canada Elections Act has already set the next election day – October 23, 2023 at the latest – but the agency said that “given the current situation of the minority government, an election could take place at any time.”

While conservative leader Andrew Scheer said Thursday “no one is talking about forcing an election yet” and insisted he had no plans to overthrow the Liberal government in the midst of a health crisis, Elections Canada is still preparing for this possibility.

Watch: Andrew Scheer calls for more in-person sessions of Parliament

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offers four in-person parliamentary sessions per week, with representatives from each party in the House of Commons. Julie Van Dusen of CBC asked him if he was ready to compromise. 0:42

“As part of its ongoing preparedness planning, the agency is working on a new operational approach to organizing elections in the context of a pandemic and a post-pandemic,” said Elections Canada in a media release. on his website.

In other words, Elections Canada does not want to see what happened in Wisconsin happen here. In this US state, thousands of voters had to queue for hours to vote in the Democratic presidential race and to select a new judge to the state’s Supreme Court, despite public health concerns over the holding a vote during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Ron Rosenberry Chase (left) and Jim O’Donnell protest while wearing masks outside the State Capitol during a special session regarding the spring election in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday April 4, 2020. (The Associated Press / Amber Arnold)

Republicans in the state blocked a last-minute request to delay the April 7 elections – a move some critics have called an attempt to suppress voters.

Although the current Canadian system allows for postal voting, the agency said the system was not equipped to handle a national vote that was conducted entirely through the postal service.

“A viable election where all voters vote by mail would require fundamental changes to the Canada Elections Act,” the agency said. Elections Canada also said it will examine whether the system can be changed in the interim to allow more ballots to be mailed to reduce traffic at polling stations.

Some 34,000 ballots were cast by eligible Canadian voters living abroad in the last election – a small fraction of the 18.3 million votes cast in October 2019.

Five US states currently run all elections entirely by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

All voters registered in these states receive a ballot by mail. The voter marks the ballot, puts it in a “secret” envelope then a separate postal envelope, signs an affidavit on the postal envelope and returns the package by mail or by dropping it off.

Elections Canada is also examining the best way to implement social distancing measures at polling stations. The agency will take a second look at the list of previous polling station needs and identify alternatives to locations that may become unavailable due to concerns related to COVID-19.

It is reviewing its procurement policy to ensure “the availability and capacity of its many suppliers of goods and services before and during the elections”.

Elections Canada purchased some 257,000 pencils (including approximately 45 km if placed from end to end), printed some 35,000,000 ballots and purchased 240,000 ballot posters for the polls in the last election. These items may be more difficult to locate when businesses are closed during a pandemic.