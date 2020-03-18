Elective operations canceled for three months in England in the context of a coronavirus pandemic

National health service England cancels all non-emergency operations for the next three months to free up beds for coronavirus the patients.

Simon Stevens, director general of the NHS, told staff that 30,000 beds would be needed to cope with the expected outbreak. In a letter to NHS bosses, Stevens said the coronavirus was “the biggest challenge the NHS has faced since its inception”.

It follows that cases of coronavirus exploded from 407 to 1,950 Tuesday in the largest single jump in patients with the killer bug in one day.

The new NHS measures will mean that all elective elective operations will be postponed from April 15 for at least three months.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

All hospital patients who are medically fit to leave will also be released urgently.

Stevens also revealed that the NHS is building a national capacity to purchase blocks from independent hospitals. He said that this process should be completed in the next two weeks.

“In anticipation of the likely influx of more coronavirus patients, we will take concerted action across the NHS … up to a third of the general and acute beds – perhaps 30 000 of these general and acute beds – for coronavirus patients, “he said.

CORONAVIRUS MEASURES FOR THE UNITED KINGDOM WILL SEEK QUARANTINE SENIORS

Stevens also stressed the importance of keeping NHS staff well and at work.

He said that, as additional coronavirus screening capabilities become available, Public Health England will be asked to establish targeted tests for symptomatic staff who would otherwise have to isolate themselves.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“For staff affected by PHE’s 14-day household isolation policy, staff should – on a fully voluntary basis – have the alternative option of staying in an NHS-paid hotel while they continue to work” , he added.

Meanwhile, a front-line NHS anesthesiologist revealed that patients in their 40s were ventilated in hospitals because he warned that it is not just the elderly who are affected.

To learn more about The Sun, click on here.