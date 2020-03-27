Eli Manning shocked by Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots

Eli Manning said Thursday that he was as shocked as everyone when he learned Tom brady departure from New England Patriots.

Manning offered his thoughts on Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Q&A with the New york post,

“I was surprised how it all worked,” Manning told the newspaper. “I just couldn’t imagine he was leaving, they were letting him go and he was going somewhere else, just from my experience. But for him to be successful, do everything he did in New England and do it with one organization, I guess you sort of wonder what the reasoning was?

“I don’t know if he didn’t feel appreciated or if he just wanted to try something different, but he was surprised that it had decreased,” he said.

Manning, who retired after almost two decades with the New York GiantsSaid he thought a big reason Brady had joined the Bucs was because of what they brought to the table at the wide receiver position. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin may be arguably the best duo in the entire NFL, and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will also be a viable option.

However, Manning would not immediately attract them as Super Bowl contenders.

“I never thought you could win the Super Bowl in March and April,” said Manning. “You sort of start the process. It will be interesting when the teams can get back together. They miss the spring and lack of time in training and throw themselves together until a little later in the spring, it is precious time for a quarterback to get on the same wavelength and learn a new offense and figure that out. “