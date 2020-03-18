Emergency physician diagnosed with coronavirus is “horrified” that he may have exposed others

An emergency doctor who tested positive for novel coronavirus A few days after attending a conference, he said that he felt guilty for infecting others and perhaps anxious because he is diabetic and asthmatic, but that he also had hope because he was healthy and her symptoms have so far been mild.

“Physically, I feel good”, Rosny Daniel, who identifies as an emergency doctor in an article on Medium, writes. “Mostly mild muscle pain and headache.” I haven’t had a fever since waking up a little sweaty Friday morning. My breathing is fine. No nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. I have had enough insulin, Motrin, Tylenol and Albuterol for more than 3 weeks. My family and friends have been incredibly thoughtful and generous, offering to help me take care of myself and shop for groceries and necessities. I haven’t gone crazy yet, but I could soon start browsing Amazon for various tasks. I had a lot of FaceTime calls today and my Haitian father literally calls me every 4 to 6 hours for recording. “

“Emotionally, I feel anxious, guilty and grateful,” he said.

Daniel went on to explain that he was a type 1 diabetic and had asthma, so he was “very paranoid” about wearing personal protective equipment and washing hands since the start of the epidemic. When he started feeling “a little sick” last Friday, he asked someone to cover his shift so as not to risk infecting anyone.

He said he was told to get tested for COVID-19 and that he had a fever of 99.7.

“Saturday morning, I woke up to a message from a colleague that my test was positive for COVID-19,” Daniel wrote.

He said he is now closely monitoring his symptoms due to his pre-existing conditions and that he “hoped” that he would recover without developing a “serious or critical illness”.

“I feel guilty because I am horrified to have exposed other people to COVID-19,” he wrote. “I was at a conference outside the city a few days before I got sick. Of course, I washed my hands like crazy. But I didn’t cover my cough because I never had a cough. I avoided all handshakes and instead praised “Wakanda forever”. Still, I’m still afraid of catching the disease there or worse, of exposing someone else. “

Daniel said that if the conference had only taken place a few days later, when more information on the cases in Italy had started to be broadcast, he would not have disappeared.

“I’m afraid I touched something or coughed somewhere and now someone else is sick because of me,” he wrote. “I still feel guilty even if I stopped all contact and I was tested immediately as soon as I developed symptoms. I am working to overcome this guilt. “

He said he was also grateful to be young, to have health insurance and access to medical care, and to have a safe and clean place to quarantine.

“I hope we all succeed in getting through this COVID-19 problem as best we can,” he wrote. “As few infections as possible. As little morbidity and mortality as possible. As much humility and civility as possible. As much love and compassion as possible. “

Daniel also urged others to continue practicing social isolation and working from home.