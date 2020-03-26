Emotional video shows neighbors greeting girl returning from final chemotherapy amidst coronavirus isolation

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

It certainly fits the definition of “good news. “

When actor John Krasinski asked Twitter to share good news (in light of the current coronavirus epidemic), social media did not disappoint. A proud mom shared a truly comforting video that Kransinski called “one of the greatest things” he has seen.

Former actor of “The Office” took Twitter, writing: “Alright everyone, how about good news! Send me the stories that made you feel good this week or the things that made you smile!”

April danz responded with a truly inspirational message. She wrote: “My daughter, Coco, finished her last chemo treatment yesterday and our friends had a remote welcome parade for her!”

She also shared a video of her daughter in the car as she met her neighbors welcoming her home. Because of the current coronavirus epidemic, everyone practices social distancing but also sends the girl very good vibrations.

Her neighbors lined all the streets in their decorated cars, cheering and waving placards and balloons at the girl.

Based on his reaction, Coco seemed delighted with the outpouring of support from his community.

Krasinski replied to video, posting: “Well, this is one of the greatest things I have seen. Welcome to Coco!”

Actor Matthew Lillard also shared the video, where he posted that Coco has been fighting Ewing’s sarcoma for nine months. According to Page six, Lillard is a friend of the Danz family.