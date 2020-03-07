EPA releases list of approved disinfectants for use against coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) disinfectant “SARS-CoV-2, eligible for novel use” Coronavirus The press release reads:

Keeping homes and surfaces clean is important to coronavirus prevention as coronaviruses continue to spread throughout the United States Spread like washing your hands.

“Using the right disinfectant is an important part of preventing the spread of the disease and reducing it along with other important aspects such as hand washing,” said Andrew Wheeler, EPA administrator.

Products approved to fight the virus were selected by an emerging viral pathogen program developed in 2016 to respond quickly to the outbreak of the viral pathogen.

Among the disinfectants on the list are many professional and common household cleaners, such as Lysol and Clorox. The latter variation is available at most grocery stores and includes Lysol Heavy Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach, and Clorox Disinfecting Bleaches, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes And above all.

To see a complete list of approved disinfectants, click here.