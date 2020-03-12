ERA: What you need to know about the amendment on equal rights

Sunday the world celebrated International Women’s Day to commemorate the social, economic and political achievements of women. In the United States, these celebrations drew attention to equal rights (ERA), a proposed amendment to the Constitution this would guarantee “equal rights under the law” to all Americans, regardless of gender.

The amendment was first proposed almost 100 years ago, shortly after the adoption of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote.

The ERA, written by Alice Paul and Crystal Eastman, came in response to what many feminists of the time saw as limitations that persisted despite the 19th Amendment. Feminist groups, including the National Woman’s Party, have campaigned on specific issues, but the ERA is considered a complete constitutional amendment.

Opponents of the ERA – including some women’s reform groups – have argued that the amendment would undermine existing laws that protect women from exploitation.

Congress did not adopt the amendment until 1972. States had seven years to ratify the amendment. But, by that time, only 30 of the 38 states requested had ratified the ERA. The deadline was extended until 1982, but some states had then canceled their previous support.

The issue remained largely unresolved in Congress for years, with some activists accepting defeat, and others acknowledging that women had obtained many of the rights that the ERA was supposed to confer.

In 1997, the Supreme Court of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said there was “no practical difference between what evolved and the ERA”, but said she would still like to see the ERA in the Constitution as a “symbol” for her granddaughter.

However, in recent years, ERA has experienced renewed enthusiasm. Last January, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the amendment. And, last month, the House passed a bill who would remove the delay for the ratification of the ERA. Since then, it has remained in the Senate under Republican control pending approval.

However, Ginsburg said last month she prefers that the process start over from the beginning.