Eric Martel leaves Hydro-Québec to become President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier

Bombardier Inc. replaces CEO Alain Bellemare as he moves forward with his new focus on business aircraft.

Bombardier stated that Eric Martel has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Bombardier, effective April 6.

Martel joins Bombardier from Hydro-Québec, where he was President and Chief Executive Officer since July 2015.

Before joining Hydro-Québec, Martel held several management positions at Bombardier, including that of president of the business aircraft division and president of the customer services and specialized aircraft division.

Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board of Bombardier, said that Martel is the right leader at the right time for Bombardier as the company focuses on business aircraft.

“He is an engaging manufacturer with a deep understanding of our organization and our product portfolio as well as the global business aircraft industry,” Beaudoin said in a statement last Wednesday.

“He has had great success in his career thanks to operational excellence, rigorous management of complex manufacturing processes and a personalized approach to customers.”

Martel said he was delighted and honored to join Bombardier as he entered a new chapter.

“I have always been passionate about Bombardier, its employees and its products, and I look forward to building a high-performing, agile and focused company capable of providing unmatched service to customers, world-class opportunities for employees and create value for our shareholders, “Martel said in a statement.

Beaudoin said that with his recovery plan nearing completion, the board of directors, including Bellemare, agreed that it was time to change leadership.

Bellemare said that it is proud of what Bombardier has accomplished in recent years.

Rail division sold

Hydro-Québec was not immediately available to comment.

Last month, Bombardier reached an agreement of 8.2 billion US dollars to sell its rail activities to the French rail giant Alstom SA, thereby reducing the concentration of the Quebec company on business aircraft while abandoning its largest division to help repay US $ 9.3 billion in debt.

The sale shrinks a business that a year ago had three major divisions – planes, trains and business jets – leaving it with only one after a five-year period that analyst says more closely resembles asset liquidation.

Bombardier has sold several divisions since Bellemare took the helm in 2015, including its turboprop and aerostructure segments as well as its commercial air transport unit, formerly presented as the crown jewel of the company.

The Montreal-based company announced in January that it is working to reduce its debt and seek strategic options.