Erin O’Toole is the last to call for a postponement of the Conservative leadership vote

Conservative leadership contestant Erin O’Toole adds her voice to the chorus of people calling for the June 27 vote to be deferred.

O’Toole, a former cabinet minister and current member of parliament, said that all Canadians must focus on the COVID-19 response, including his own campaign team, party members and grassroots members.

In a video released on Sunday, he called on his supporters to devote their resources to the needs of their communities.

“I am not leaving the race. In fact, I think we are going to win. But today, I propose that we put the needs of our citizens first,” he said.

O’Toole is the last candidate to suggest that the party should delay the race, and the second of four people already on the ballot to make this request to the party.

Late last week, Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who is also on the ballot, called for all deadlines, including the April 17 deadline to register new members, and the next deadline of March 25 to meet entry requirements to: be pushed back.

By March 25, candidates must pay $ 300,000 and submit 3,000 signatures to be entered on the ballot.

O’Toole, Sloan, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay have already met these requirements.

The committee made some modifications to the race

Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu is the only candidate to target the March 25 deadline, even though she had called two weeks ago to have the contest delayed.

Two other potential candidates – Rudy Husny and Rick Peterson – dropped out last week, citing the inability to obtain funds and support from party members at a time when people are concerned about practical matters, not politics .

In an interview with The Canadian Press late last week, outgoing leader Andrew Scheer declined to comment when asked if the contest should continue.

He is expected to leave his leadership post when his replacement is elected.

Scheer said he knew the national party council and the leadership organizing committee were aware of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“As you can imagine in a leadership race, changing the rules, deadlines or dates can have major ramifications,” he said.

“And they are very, very focused on setting a level playing field for all candidates.”

The management committee made some minor modifications to the competition; the debates planned for April will be held without an audience, and online portals have been set up to facilitate the submission of members.