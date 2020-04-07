Esper orders acting secretary of navy to apologize for comments tearing at ousted captain: official

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directed the acting Marine Secretary Thomas Modly will apologize to the sailors of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Monday after Modly tore Captain Brett Cozier, now ousted, about his escape which asked for help for the coronavirusa senior U.S. official told Fox News.

Modly first called Cozier “too naive or too stupid” to be a commander of an aircraft carrier in a speech to the ship’s crew, according to a transcript of comments by the acting secretary obtained by Fox News. Modly criticized Cozier for leaving the chain of command and allegedly revealing sensitive information to the public – and foreign enemies – about the condition of the ship’s crew.

“So think about this when you applaud the man on the ship who exposed you to it,” Modly told the crew members who loudly applauded Cozier on leaving the ship after being relieved of his duties. “I understand that you love the guy. It’s good that you love him. But you don’t have to love him.”

Modly then apologized to the Navy and Crozier and said, “Let’s be clear, I don’t think Captain Brett Cozier is naive or stupid. I think, and I always believed him to be the opposite. We choose our commander with great care. Captain Crozier is intelligent and passionate. “

It is unclear whether Esper’s order for Modly to apologize came before or after President Trump tacitly seemed to support Modly in comments during the White House Coronavirus task force briefing Monday evening. Trump also said he did not want to attack Cozier particularly hard, saying he did not “want to destroy someone for having a bad day.”

Members of the House and Senate Armed Service Committees have asked for the removal of Modly.

Louis Casiano and David Aaro of Fox News contributed to this report.